Mobile app, culturally appropriate services help families access justice

CANADA, March 5 - Families that are eligible to receive or pay family support will now find it easier to access resources with a new mobile app and a distinctions-based approach that will lower barriers to free services.

The BC Family Maintenance Agency (BCFMA) offers free services to help facilitate child or spousal support payments and provide financial stability for both sides of families going through separation or divorce. To meet the evolving needs of families, BCFMA has expanded its services to include a new mobile app and culturally appropriate services for Indigenous people.

“For the past 35 years, BCFMA has improved the lives of families throughout B.C. by supporting those navigating separation or divorce,” said Niki Sharma, Attorney General. “It’s still tough for single parents who are already juggling multiple roles, though, which is why the work BCFMA has done to make it easier for people to enrol and collect support payments will make a huge impact. The improved access means more people can use this important resource.”

On March 4, 2024, the BCFMA My Account mobile app was launched, the first family-maintenance mobile app in Canada. Designed based on feedback from clients, the app allows users to manage their case and stay up to date on payments. One of the key features is improving direct communication with the agency. Users can send and receive messages or use “request a callback” to prompt a client-services representative to call.

“We are very excited to announce the launch of our new mobile app,” said Joanne Hanson, chief executive officer, BCFMA. “The BCFMA My Account mobile app was designed with the modern needs of families in mind and provides users with a quick and easy way to access their case information from their mobile devices.”

In addition, BCFMA has established communication with more than 40 Indigenous communities and governments, as well as social workers and payment workers, to develop a plan for offering more culturally appropriate services for families who self-identify as First Nations, Métis or Inuit. The result is a new Indigenous services delivery model led by a dedicated team. The distinctions-based approach ensures that clients feel safe to speak about their cultural and personal history, including the impacts of residential schools on their family matters. Two community liaison positions have been created to support outreach and the agency is currently enrolling as many as 28 new Indigenous families each month.

“As we modify our services to better meet the needs of Indigenous clients and their communities, it is important that we make time to listen and learn,” said Adrienne Palmer, director of client services, BCFMA. “By working together, we can better identify any barriers clients may be facing and offer tailored supports and resources for navigating the family court system or personal challenges.”

BCFMA should also be able to offer more support to families that have cross-border child support matters, as the international Hague Convention on Child and Family Support came into force in British Columbia on March 1, 2024. The convention will make it easier for BCFMA to help families collect child-support payments when one parent or guardian lives abroad.

The Province and BCFMA are working to make it easier for families to access services that help them build stable, equitable lives for themselves and their children.

Quick Facts:

Since 1988, BCFMA has managed more than 179,000 cases and collected and distributed more than $5 billion to B.C. families.

Approximately 33,500 payments are sent to families in B.C. every month.

In 2019, BCFMA was established as a Crown corporation under the Ministry of Attorney General to provide support under the Family Maintenance Enforcement Act.

Learn More:

The My Account mobile app is available for download on the App Store and on Google Play. For more information on the app in general, visit: https://www.bcfma.ca/resources/bcfma-my-account-mobile-app

For more information about the BCFMA, visit: http://www.bcfma.ca

To learn more about amendments made to legislation so B.C. could adopt the Hague Convention on Child and Family Support, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/30390

To learn more about the Hague Convention on Child and Family Support, visit: https://www.hcch.net/en/instruments/conventions/specialised-sections/child-support