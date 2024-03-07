Accutrain Launches New Website To Serve K-12 Educators

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AccuTrain, a leading provider of professional development for teachers, has announced the launch of its new website dedicated to serving K-12 educators. The website aims to offer a comprehensive platform for educators seeking Online Learning for Teachers and on-site professional development opportunities.

Founded in 2012 with a commitment to support K-12 educators, AccuTrain has steadily expanded its offerings over the years. Initially focused on eLearning and video content through its Coastal Schools organization, AccuTrain broadened its scope in 2014 by incorporating on-site training and live events from Developmental Resources.

The introduction of Responsibility-Centered Discipline (RCD) further solidified AccuTrain's position in the education sector, with the launch of the first Innovative Schools Summit in 2015. As the demand for online professional development surged, AccuTrain responded by introducing AccuEd Connect in early 2020, providing educators with accessible Online Learning for Teachers amid the challenges of the Covid school shutdowns.

Building on this momentum, AccuTrain unveiled AccuEd.com in 2021, offering master-class-style courses from renowned education thought leaders directly to educators. The acquisition of YouthLight in 2023 further enriched AccuTrain's offerings, incorporating over 350 books, eLearning courses, and resources focused on social-emotional learning topics.

Today, AccuTrain continues to empower thousands of educators across North America and globally through its six Innovative Schools Summits. These summits provide invaluable professional development experiences featuring esteemed education experts, fostering insight, inspiration, and practical strategies for educators.

The launch of the new website underscores AccuTrain's ongoing commitment to serving the evolving needs of K-12 educators. With a user-friendly interface and a wealth of resources, the website aims to facilitate seamless access to Online Learning for Teachers and on-site professional development opportunities.

AccuTrain remains dedicated to equipping educators with the tools and knowledge they need to enhance student learning and well-being. Through innovative platforms like AccuEd and AccuEd Connect, as well as the rich content from YouthLight, AccuTrain continues to be a trusted partner for educators seeking high-quality professional development.

For more information about AccuTrain and its offerings, visit https://accutrain.com/.