Baltimore County Angler Earns FishMaryland Master Angler Award

March 5, 2024

Rashan Hunt is the sixth angler to be recognized as a Master Angler

Maryland Master Angler Rashan Hunt holds the chain pickerel he caught at Loch Raven Reservoir. Photo courtesy Rashan Hunt, used with permission by Maryland DNR

Rashan Hunt of Sparrows Point, Baltimore County, has earned a Master Angler Milestone Award under the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ FishMaryland program.

The award recognizes recreational anglers who catch ten different species of fish in Maryland at trophy-size length. Hunt is the sixth Master Angler since the program began, and achieved the award with a tenth confirmed catch, a 24-inch chain pickerel caught February 26 at Loch Raven Reservoir.

“The chain pickerel for some reason has been one of the hardest fish for me,” said Hunt. “I spent countless miles and hours on kayak and fished from the shore at multiple locations throughout Maryland waterways. I caught lots of fish that didn’t make the cut, but on five casts (at Loch Raven on Feb. 26) I caught my tenth official fish for the award.”

The FishMaryland Program covers dozens of species from both salt and freshwater. All ten catches that earned Hunt the Master Angler award are listed below and on individual certificates sent to the angler before DNR presents the Master Angler award certificate and the gift card prize from Bass Pro Shops in Arundel Mills. Hunt is the third Master Angler to be confirmed by DNR within the past year.

Hunt’s qualifying catches were:

Northern snakehead, 34.5 inches

Blue catfish, 50.5 inches

Largemouth bass, 21.5 inches

Common carp, 32.5 inches

Channel catfish, 30.5 inches

Striped bass, 45 inches

Yellow perch, 14 inches

Hickory shad, 18 inches

Crappie, 15 inches

Chain pickerel, 24 inches

Hunt is originally from East Orange, N.J. and moved to Maryland in 2011. He retired from 23 years of military service in 2021 and currently works for the Department of the Army. He is a member of the Legion of Anglers, a group that holds catch-and-release tournaments and organizes trash cleanups.

“I have fished all over the world catching various species,” Hunt said. “Fishing is my therapy and is good for mental health and well-being.”

FishMaryland is Maryland’s recreational fishing award program and is a fun way to explore year-round recreational fishing and enjoy affordable, accessible, diverse, and high-quality fishing opportunities. More information on the Master Angler Milestone Award and the FishMaryland program is available on the DNR website.