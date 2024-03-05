Submit Release
AB1120 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Jobs, Economy and Small Business Development - 2024-03-05

WISCONSIN, March 5 - An Act to create 20.192 (1) (c) and 238.24 of the statutes; Relating to: grants to small- or medium-sized manufacturers for the purchase of advanced manufacturing technology hardware and software and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Jobs, Economy and Small Business Development

