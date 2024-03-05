Newsweek Appoints Advertising Industry Veteran Danielle Varvaro as Head of Advertising Sales

NEW YORK, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kevin Gentzel, Global Chief Commercial and Growth Officer of Newsweek, announced the appointment of media and advertising industry leader Danielle Varvaro to the post of Head of Advertising Sales. Danielle will report directly to Kevin and will lead the US sales team.



Varvaro joins Newsweek from the news outlet The Messenger, where she was responsible for driving ad revenue for the new publication. At Newsweek, she will lead a team focused on accelerating Newsweek’s growth and scale through programmatic, native, video, print, and event platforms, as well as overseeing all other sales revenue streams. Danielle brings deep executive experience in media and publishing, including sales in traditional and digital news organizations.

"Danielle’s experience as an ad sales and partnerships leader will help us to continue to forge long-term relationships with brands and reshape the future of media advertising,” said Gentzel. “Throughout her career, she has been responsible for leading high-performance teams that create value for all stakeholders. We look forward to having her continue to bring this drive to Newsweek.”

Varvaro brings 20+ years of advertising career experience working with some of the most recognizable names in media. Before joining The Messenger, Varvaro held senior executive sales positions over the years at companies such as Group Nine Media, Vice Media, and CBS Interactive. She has also worked at Microsoft and Sony BMG.

“Newsweek is one of the most recognizable names in media,” Varvaro said. “It’s an honor to work with an accomplished team dedicated to the news industry and bringing common ground to readers. I am eager to hit the ground running by implementing a sales and marketing strategy to deliver substantial value to our clients and continue propelling this iconic brand.”

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

