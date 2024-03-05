NIH Grant to Aid Rumbaugh’s Biofilm Dispersal Research

Rumbaugh researches biofilm dispersal agents such as specific enzymes in hopes the enzymes can induce microbes to leave the safety of the protective biofilm and become more susceptible to antibiotics.

Biofilms are associated with up to 80% of infections, and their ability to stick together makes the biofilm and infection exceptionally difficult to kill.

The bacteria inhibit the wound from closing and healing. It’s also really hard for antibiotics to kill them because they're dormant and they're covered up in the biofilm.” — Kendra Rumbaugh, Ph.D., a professor in the TTUHSC Department of Surgery