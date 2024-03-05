Green Building Revolution: Elastomeric Membrane Market Surges to US$ 98 Billion by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Elastomeric Membranes Market is witnessing significant growth due to rising demand in the construction and automotive sectors. These flexible rubber-like materials provide durability, weather resistance, and seamless protection against water ingress.

NEWARK, Del, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The elastomeric membrane market had an estimated market size of US$ 45.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a global market size of US$ 98 billion by 2034, increasing at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2024 and 2034. By 2024, the market for elastomeric membranes is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 49.6 billion.



Global building projects are seeing an increasing need for waterproofing solutions, which is propelling the elastomeric membrane market. Elastomeric membranes offer efficient waterproofing, preventing water damage and prolonging the life of roofs, foundations, and other structures. This need is most noticeable in areas that frequently experience floods and torrential rains.

The market for elastomeric membranes has an opportunity since green construction techniques are becoming more and more popular. In addition to their energy- and environmentally-friendly characteristics, elastomeric membranes are ideally suited to fulfill the criteria for green building certifications like LEED, offering manufacturers a substantial chance to focus on construction projects that prioritize environmental sustainability.

Key Takeaways from the Market Analysis

The global demand for elastomeric membrane services reached US$ 33 billion in 2019.

It is expected that the sheet elastomeric membrane would attain a 7% CAGR through 2034.

It is projected that elastomeric membrane will be highly used for roofs and walls and gain a 52.1% market share in 2024.

The market in the United States is anticipated to rise through 2034 at a 7.1% CAGR.

It is projected that the elastomeric membrane ecosystem in the United Kingdom will evolve at an 8% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.





“The elastomeric membrane market is expanding due to a growing focus on sustainable building methods, such as the use of environmentally and energy-efficient materials. These membranes support sustainable construction practices and provide longevity and weather resistance,” - says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

The key players in this market include:

BASF SE

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Copernit S.P.A.

Firestone Building Products Company

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Johns Manville

Kemper System

Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. Kg

Soprema Group

Standard Industries Inc.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the global elastomeric membrane market are continually pursuing research and development to bring innovative materials and production methods to market. In order to fulfill changing consumer needs and strict regulatory requirements, they concentrate on improving product performance, durability, and sustainability.

Strategic alliances and joint ventures are also sought for in order to broaden market penetration and seize new possibilities. In addition, marketing and distribution channel expenditures are made to bolster brand recognition and successfully enter a variety of end-user markets, including healthcare, automotive, and construction.

Startups in the global market are emphasizing disruptive ideas, agility, and customer-centric methods. To stand out from the competition and obtain a competitive advantage over well-established competitors across a range of sectors, they seek to deliver innovative solutions, take advantage of developing technology, and target specialized market segments.

Key Developments

In 2023, BASF and Oriental Yuhong, China's largest producer of Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) roofing membranes, are collaborating to create solar roofing membranes for buildings. The goal of the latest project is to supply rooftop solar panels, a need that is expanding quickly in China.

The performance of TPO roofing membranes in terms of waterproofing has become crucial as the nation's solar PV installations have reached a record high of 51 gigawatts, with roofs accounting for more than one-third of the installed capacity in 2022.

Key Segments Profiled in the Elastomeric Membrane Market

By Type:

Sheet

Liquid Applied

By Application:

Roofs & Walls

Underground Construction

Wet Areas

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa



