Prominent 7 Markets in Food and Beverages Industry: Insights from The Business Research Company

1. Food And Beverages Global Market Report 2024





Crop prices are dropping globally due to excess capacity, which is expected to drive down raw material expenses for companies in the food and beverage sector. To strengthen their market positions, major players in this industry are focusing on developing innovative products like clean-label items, vegan cheeses, and egg substitutes. Plant-based food and beverages, sourced from plants like vegetables, fruits, and nuts, offer a wide range of health benefits.

In 2023, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the food and beverage market, followed by Western Europe. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The food and beverage e-commerce sector has experienced significant growth from $69.77 billion in 2023 to $85.25 billion in 2024 and $180.77 billion by 2028, with compound annual growth rates of 22.2% and 20.7%, respectively.

2. Poultry Global Market Report 2024





The poultry market has shown robust growth in recent years, with a size of $360.5 billion in 2023, projected to reach $385.37 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This growth is attributed to factors such as strong economic expansion in emerging markets, increased meat consumption, low interest rates, growing awareness of health benefits, and rising disposable incomes. Forecasts suggest continued strong growth, with the market expected to reach $494.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%., driven by factors like rising protein consumption, government support, urbanization, and population growth.

Major trends include technological advancements, organic poultry, AI integration, and strategic partnerships. Stable economic growth globally, forecasted by organizations like the International Monetary Fund (IMF), along with recovering commodity prices, is expected to support further market expansion. Developed and emerging markets are both anticipated to contribute to this growth, with stable economic conditions driving investments in the poultry sector.

3. Halal Food Global Market Report 2024





Technological advancements in the halal food market, including blockchain and IoT, are gaining popularity, aiding in food safety and quality standards. Asia-Pacific dominated the halal food market in 2023, with regions like Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa also covered in market reports. The market has seen rapid growth, from $1496.23 billion in 2023 to $1727.74 billion in 2024 with a CAGR of 15.5%, driven by factors like increasing Muslim population, globalization, halal certification awareness, and product innovation.

Forecasts predict continued growth to $2928.57 billion in 2028 with a CAGR of 14.1%, fueled by clean label trends, plant-based alternatives, halal cosmetics, rising Muslim market income, and health-consciousness. Major trends include collaboration among certification bodies, blockchain for verification, digital certification platforms, global halal product expansion, and convenient halal foods.

4. Oat Milk Global Market Report 2024





The oat milk market is poised for growth driven by the increasing vegan population. Veganism, characterized by avoiding animal products, is on the rise due to factors like weight management, health concerns, and animal welfare. Oat milk, rich in vitamin D compared to cow's milk, offers various health benefits including bone and dental health.

Market size has surged from $2.99 billion in 2023 to $3.25 billion in 2024 with a CAGR of 8.6%, attributed to rising dairy alternatives, lactose intolerance awareness, and product innovation. Forecasts predict further growth to $4.69 billion in 2028 with a CAGR of 9.6%, driven by clean label appeal, functional beverages, social media influence, and expanding retail and cafe presence. Major trends include plant-based diets, sustainability, and product diversity, reflecting the growing vegan and dairy-free movement.

5. Coffee Capsule Global Market Report 2024





The coffee capsule market has experienced rapid growth, with a size of $13.77 billion in 2023, projected to reach $15.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This growth is attributed to factors such as retail and online distribution, the entry of Nespresso and Keurig, patent expirations, and a variety of flavors. Forecasts suggest continued strong growth, with the market expected to reach $21.53 billion in 2028 with a CAGR of 9.0%., driven by innovation in capsule design, expanding flavor profiles, sustainability initiatives, and premium offerings.

Major trends include capsule technology innovation, convenience, ethical sourcing, limited editions, and eco-friendly packaging. Asia-Pacific led the market in 2023, followed by Western Europe, with regions like Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa also covered in market reports. Leading companies are introducing innovations like Paper-Based Compostable Capsules to enhance market profitability and environmental sustainability, as seen with Nestle Nespresso S.A.'s launch of such capsules in September 2023.

6. Organic Food Global Market Report 2024





The organic food market encompasses sales of organic food and beverages and related services, emphasizing practices that promote ecological balance and biodiversity conservation while avoiding food additives and industrial solvents. Segmented by product type, it includes organic meat, poultry & dairy, fruits & vegetables, bread & bakery, beverages, processed food, and others. Distribution channels range from supermarkets to online stores, with applications spanning conventional retailers and natural sales channels.

Market size has surged from $244.82 billion in 2023 to $279.19 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%, driven by increased awareness, food safety concerns, economic growth, digital marketing, and the COVID-19 impact. Forecasts predict continued rapid growth, reaching $489.75 billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 15.1%, propelled by health-conscious consumers, demographic shifts, retail expansion, and new product launches. Major trends include labelling and packaging enhancements, AI in farming, zero-calorie soft drinks, product diversification, and upcycled food initiatives.

7. Coffee And Tea Global Market Report 2024





Coffee and tea, derived from tropical plants' seeds and leaves respectively, are popular beverages enjoyed worldwide. The rising demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages is expected to drive growth in both markets, with RTD drinks gaining popularity among working adults for their convenience and clean labels. New flavors, ease of carrying, and convenience are anticipated to further boost RTD tea and coffee demand.

The coffee and tea market is projected to grow from $117.72 billion in 2023 to $125.75 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This growth is attributed to increased consumption and focus on RTD beverages. Further growth to $159.34 billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 6.1%, is expected due to increased investments, coffee's popularity among millennials, and the proliferation of coffee shops. Major trends include premium products, organic manufacturing, adoption of blockchain technology, and integration of artificial intelligence to enhance product quality.

