FIntegrate Technology Welcomes Industry Veteran, Jeff Harper as Chief Growth Officer
Jeff’s proven track record coupled with his extensive network of industry contacts will be invaluable to FIntegrate as we continue to grow our business and expand our impact on financial institutions.”BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FIntegrate Technology (FIntegrate), the industry leader in innovation and cutting-edge technology for dispute management and collections and recovery revenue solutions for financial institutions, today announced the addition of Jeff Harper as the new Chief Growth Officer. This addition marks a significant step in the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its market presence, bolster its direct sales organization, foster partnerships and drive strategic growth initiatives. Harper will report to FIntegerate’s Founder and CEO, Kris Bishop.
Harper is a 30-year financial industry veteran who has spent much of his career developing successful teams; building and managing strategic alliances; sales; marketing; accounting and finance. He has forged profitable relationships with many of the nation’s top-tier community financial institutions, trade associations and FinTechs that supply digital banking technology to the industry.
“Jeff’s proven track record coupled with his extensive network of industry contacts will be invaluable to FIntegrate as we continue to grow our business and expand our impact on financial institutions,” said Bishop. “I have known Jeff for more than 10 years and we are very fortunate to have someone of his caliber and experience join our organization. Jeff is a fantastic fit within our leadership team.”
“Not only is dispute management typically riddled with friction, significantly impacting the customer experience, but it is also costly for financial institutions. In fact, it’s estimated that the top 15 U.S. banks spend as much as $3 billion each year on dispute processing,” said Harper. “FIntegrate’s FusionDMS is a game-changer, providing a centralized management platform across all types of disputes to automate and streamline workflows, boost productivity and ensure compliance. I look forward to joining the team and helping more financial institutions improve their dispute management process.”
Harper joins FIntegrate from Fort Wayne, Ind.–based Allied Payment Network. In his role as Chief Revenue Officer, he led all sales and marketing efforts, third party resellers and integration partners. The company experienced double digit revenue growth consistently during his tenure. Prior to Allied, he served as President of BSG Financial Group in Louisville, Ky., and helped orchestrate its successful sale to Velocity Solutions, LLC in 2018.
Jeff is a past-president of the Association for Financial Technology (AFT) and has served on various state banking association boards and committees. He’s also passionate about his alma mater James Madison University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting and currently serves on the board of the Gilliam Center for Entrepreneurship.
About FIntegrate Technology
FIntegrate Technology is a leading innovator in the financial technology sector. The company provides cutting-edge Dispute Management Software and Collections and Recovery Solutions, designed to streamline financial processes and enhance customer experiences. FIntegrate Technology is committed to helping financial institutions optimize their operations and achieve efficiency. For more information, visit www. fintegratetech.com.
