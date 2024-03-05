SENCO and Homes For Our Troops Join Forces to Empower Veterans Through Homeownership

Cincinnati, OH, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KYOCERA SENCO Industrial Tools (SENCO), a global leader in pneumatic and cordless fastening solutions, proudly announces their partnership with Homes For Our Troops (HFOT). Homes For Our Troops builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in both organizations' commitment to supporting our nation's Veterans

Since 2020, SENCO has raised over $200,000 for HFOT. As part of their new expanded collaboration, SENCO will continue to scale up their contributions, helping HFOT empower Veterans to regain their independence and connect to their communities. The partnership between SENCO and HFOT aims to make a lasting impact on the lives of Veterans.

"We are honored to join forces with Homes For Our Troops in their noble mission to support our nation's Veterans," said Cliff Mentrup, Chief Executive Officer at SENCO. "We’ve worked with HFOT for several years and we are excited to expand the partnership to a more significant level. As a global leader in power fastening systems for residential and commercial construction, partnering with a group that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes that provide security and comfort for our Veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country was an easy decision."

Homes For Our Troops has a proven track record of success, having completed over 370 homes across the nation since its founding and with another 83 underway. The organization focuses on building homes that accommodate the specific needs of severely injured Veterans, ensuring they can live independently and comfortably. SENCO's involvement will amplify HFOT's ability to expand its reach and fulfill its commitment to our nation’s most deserving Veterans in rebuilding their lives.

For more information about SENCO and Homes For Our Troops, please visit https://www.senco.com and https://www.hfotusa.org/, respectively.

About KYOCERA SENCO Industrial Tools, Inc.

KYOCERA SENCO Industrial Tools was formed in August 2017 when Kyocera Corporation (NYSE:KYO)(TOKYO:6971) acquired SENCO Holdings, Inc., a leader in creating fasteners and power fastening tools for residential, commercial, manufacturing and construction applications. Originally established in 1948, SENCO is renowned for its excellent product quality and diverse product line, which includes pneumatic and cordless nailers, staplers, screw systems and compressors, as well as nails, staples, screws and specialty fasteners. KYOCERA SENCO’s manufacturing and marketing are concentrated in the U.S. and Europe, with products sold in more than 40 countries worldwide. Visit www.senco.com .

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT)



Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents out of every dollar spent went directly to program services for Veterans. HFOT builds homes where the Veteran chooses to live and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives.

Deirdre Mikolajcik KYOCERA SENCO Industrial Tools 859-554-1114 deirdre@freemancommunications.biz