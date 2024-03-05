The Taliban’s Neighbourhood and Regional Diplomacy with Afghanistan (Online Event, 5 March 2024)

As many Western powers cement isolationist policies towards the Taliban due to the group’s draconian restrictions on the rights of women and girls, countries in Afghanistan’s neighbourhood have little choice but to deal with them.

In this event, Crisis Group discuss its recent report “The Taliban’s Neighbourhood: Regional Diplomacy with Afghanistan”, which looks at the ways governments across the region are engaging with the de facto authorities on pressing issues such as cross-border militancy and water-sharing while exploring economic opportunities to get trucks, trains, railcars, gas and electricity moving across borders.

This panel discussion brings together Crisis Group’s Analyst on Afghanistan, Ibraheem Bahiss, alongside distinguished speakers, Shivshankar Menon and Fatima Gailani and will be followed by a Q&A session.