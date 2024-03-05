NA Chairman urges the completion of capital law and planning for capital growth

VIETNAM, March 5 - HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ urged NA agencies, the Government and Hà Nội’s authority to accelerate the completion of the amended capital law and the urban planning blueprints for submission to be considered by the NA in May.

He emphasised that submitting all these documents for consideration at the same session will help establish a legal framework to exploit the advantages and potential of Việt Nam's capital city.

Chairman Huệ made this request on Tuesday during a meeting with Hà Nội’s Party Committee's Permanent Board on the draft amended Capital Law, and the Hà Nội Capital Planning for the period 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050 and the adjustment of the General Planning of Hà Nội Capital until 2045 with a vision to 2065.

In his opening remarks, Huệ stated that the draft amended Capital Law had been presented to the NA for opinion during the 6th session and is scheduled for approval at the 7th session.

He said that this is an important law not only for the construction and development of the capital city but also for the whole country. It is a challenging and comprehensive law with many differences compared to current laws.

To serve the March 2024 session of the NA Standing Committee and prepare for the NA's upcoming 7th session, Huệ said the NA delegation worked with the Hà Nội Party Committee's Permanent Board to review the reports and tasks to be implemented from now to the NA’s session in May.

To expedite these matters, the NA agencies and the Government have been seeking input opinions.

This working session with the Hà Nội Party Committee's Permanent Board, with the participation of various NA agencies and the Government, aimed to collect opinions on major issues, focusing on reporting and revising the draft amended Capital Law, the capital planning and the general planning project of the capital for submission to the NA for approval and opinion.

The top legislator emphasised that the three contents must create a breakthrough in mobilising comprehensive strength, efficiently exploiting the potential and advantages of the capital city to develop it into the national political and administrative centre and a major centre of economy, culture, education and training, science and technology and international integration.

He also noted the importance of building Hà Nội into a smart, modern, green, clean, beautiful and secure city with wide influence to promote the development of the Red River Delta region and the northern key economic region. — VNS