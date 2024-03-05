Michael F. Roizen, MD to Increase Activities with Telomir Pharmaceuticals as Special Advisor on Age Reversal

Dr. Roizen to provide expertise on longevity and aging



Research on aging involving Telomir’s lead product candidate focused on reversing age-related decline and the extension of human life



BALTIMORE, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: TELO) (“Telomir” or the “Company”), a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Telomir-1 as the first novel small molecule to lengthen the DNA’s protective telomere caps in order to affect age reversal, today announced that Michael F. Roizen, MD, a leader in age-related medicine and an existing advisor to the Company, will be increasing his role in the coming months as a Special Advisor on Age Reversal.

With a distinguished career in age-related medicine, including as the Chief Wellness Officer of the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Roizen will provide direction to Telomir’s senior management and advise on medical and scientific matters, leveraging his extensive background in wellness, longevity, and age-reversal. His appointment reflects Telomir’s commitment to quality and innovation as it pursues potential treatments aimed at extending human life beyond what is currently possible.

A board-certified internist and anesthesiologist, Dr. Roizen has been instrumental in the development of many successful ventures. He co-founded RealAge Inc., a consumer-health media company and provider of personalized health information and management tools where he maintains the role on its Advisory Board. He also served 16 years on Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee and chaired one for two years. He also served as the editor of several medical journals before being named the Chief Wellness Officer of the Cleveland Clinic in 2007. In addition to his professional experience, Dr. Roizen has published several best-selling books, including four #1 New York Times bestsellers (and 9 in the top 10) that have been translated into as many as 44 languages. He has also authored more than 195 peer-reviewed scientific papers. Dr. Roizen has been awarded 14 U.S. patents as well as many foreign patents, including RELISTOR® (methylnaltrexone bromide), a drug he co-invented which went on to receive FDA approval.

Pre-clinical studies suggest that the Company’s TELOMIR-1 product candidate may have the potential to protect stem cells in the body by reducing the overload of metals such as zinc and copper that accompany age-related inflammatory conditions and certain cancers. This metal imbalance may impact the length of telomeres (which protect the ends of chromosomes from becoming frayed or tangled) in stem cells and impact their ability to sustain self-renewal, which in turn could lead to reversal of age-related decline.

"I've dedicated my career to unraveling the molecular mechanisms of aging and developing interventions to promote healthy longevity," commented Dr. Roizen. "Stem cells that could repair the heart, blood vessels, brain, joints and other critical organs to a healthier state require elongating telomeres. TELOMIR-1 may be a key to telomere regeneration, and subsequent benefits that have the effect of age reversing, by enabling the ability to produce more stem cells, resulting in an individual’s ability to repair oneself with oral medication. I believe Telomir's technology has tremendous potential to delay, prevent, or even reverse age-related decline. I'm eager to work with the team to make telomere therapies a reality."

Chris Chapman, MD, co-founder, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Telomir, stated, “Telomir's groundbreaking work has captured the attention and imagination of the industry. Having Dr. Roizen on our team, one of the foremost experts in longevity science, demonstrates our commitment to making therapies to extend healthy lifespan a reality. We look forward to his continued contributions to our efforts.”

