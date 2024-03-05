Pet Supplement Market Size, Demand, Top Companies, Growth and Research Report 2024-2032

Pet Supplement Market Report 2024-2032

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pet supplement market size reached US$ 1.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during 2024-2032

Global Pet Supplement Market Trends:

A notable new trend in the pet supplement market is the growing inclination towards personalized and condition-specific formulations, leveraging advanced diagnostics and genomics to tailor health solutions precisely for individual pets. There's also a significant rise in the incorporation of functional ingredients like CBD, mushrooms, and superfoods, driven by their popularity in human health and wellness, now transitioning into pet care. The integration of technology, particularly in the form of subscription-based models, smart packaging, and direct-to-consumer platforms, is enhancing customer engagement and retention, providing continuous data that helps in refining product offerings and tailoring marketing strategies.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Pet Supplement Industry:

Increased Focus on Pet Health and Wellness:

The increase in pet ownership, particularly during the pandemic, has led to an increased focus on the overall health and well-being of pets. Pet owners are more informed and proactive about their pets' health, seeking products that can prevent health issues and enhance the quality of life. This mindset shift has propelled the demand for pet supplements, as they are perceived to offer benefits like improved joint health, better coat condition, and general well-being. The market is expanding as manufacturers introduce scientifically formulated supplements that address various health concerns, supported by veterinary science.

Rise of Pet Humanization and Premiumization:

Pet humanization has become a prominent trend, where pets are increasingly considered as family members. This shift has led to a demand for premium pet products, including supplements that promise to enhance health and longevity. Owners are seeking high-quality, human-grade ingredients, organic certifications, and non-GMO products for their pets, mirroring their own health preferences. This trend towards premiumization reflects in the willingness of consumers to spend more on specialized supplements that cater to specific health needs, such as omega fatty acids for skin and coat, probiotics for digestion, and glucosamine for joint health.

Technological Advancements and Innovation:

Technology and innovation in the pet care sector has significantly influenced the pet supplement market. Advances in nutritional science and biotechnology have led to the development of more effective, scientifically backed supplement formulations. Personalized pet nutrition, powered by AI and machine learning, is on the rise, offering customized supplement solutions tailored to the individual health needs and conditions of pets. Online platforms and mobile apps facilitate easy access to information, allowing pet owners to make informed decisions about the supplements they choose for their pets.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Ark Naturals Company

• Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• FoodScience Corporation

• Kemin Industries Inc.

• Nestlé S.A.

• Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc.

• NOW Foods

• Nutramax Laboratories Inc.

• VetriScience Laboratories

• Virbac

• Zoetis Inc.

Pet Supplement Market Report Segmentation:

By Pet Type:

• Dogs

• Cats

• Others

Dogs are the largest segment due to their high popularity as pets, their owners' willingness to spend on their health, and the wide range of specific supplements catering to dogs' diverse health needs.

By Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

The offline segment dominates due to consumer preference for purchasing pet supplements in physical stores, where they can seek immediate advice, assess product quality firsthand, and benefit from instant purchases.

By Source:

• Organic

• Conventional

Conventional supplements lead the market due to their widespread availability, affordability, and the extensive range of options they offer, meeting the general health requirements of most pets.

By Application:

• Multivitamins

• Skin and Coat

• Hip and Joint

• Prebiotics and Probiotics

• Calming

• Others

This segment is prevalent as joint issues are common in many pets, especially in aging dogs, and supplements for hip and joint health are in high demand for their role in maintaining mobility and reducing discomfort.

Regional Insights:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

North America holds the largest market share due to high pet ownership rates, increased spending on pet care, and the strong presence of leading pet supplement manufacturers and advanced pet healthcare facilities.

