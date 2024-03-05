North America Handicrafts Market 2024: A Valuation of US$ 744.1 Billion Predicted by 2032

North America Handicrafts Market Latest Report 2024-2032

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled "North America Handicrafts Market Report by Product Type (Woodware, Artmetal Ware, Handprinted Textiles and Scarves, Embroidered and Crocheted Goods, Zari and Zari Goods, Imitation Jewelry, Sculptures, Pottery and Glass Wares, Attars and Agarbattis, and Others), End-Use (Residential, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Mass Retailers, Departmental Stores, Independent Retailers, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Country 2024-2032". The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the North America handicrafts market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts.

How Big is the North America Handicrafts Market?

The North America handicrafts market size reached US$ 331.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 744.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during 2024-2032.

North America Handicrafts Market Growth:

The growing consumer inclination towards unique handmade products with cultural and artistic value is augmenting the North America handicrafts market. This trend is fueled by the increasing awareness about traditional crafts, coupled with the rising demand for personalization and exclusivity in home decor and personal accessories. Additionally, the increasing need for ethical consumerism has also played a significant role, as shoppers seek products that are environmentally friendly and support fair labor practices, which is fueling the market growth. In line with this, the inflating utilization of online platforms and social media is enhancing the visibility and accessibility of handicrafts, enabling artisans to reach a wider audience and expand their market presence.

North America Handicrafts Market Segmentation:

• Market by Product Type

o Woodware

o Artmetal Ware

o Handprinted Textiles and Scarves

o Embroidered and Crocheted Goods

o Zari and Zari Goods

o Imitation Jewelry

o Sculptures

o Pottery and Glass Wares

o Attars and Agarbattis

o Others

• Market by End-Use

o Residential

o Commercial

• Market by Distribution Channel

o Mass Retailers

o Departmental Stores

o Independent Retailers

o Specialty Stores

o Online Stores

o Others

• Key Regions Analyzed

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

North America Handicrafts Market Trends:

Emerging trends in the North America handicrafts market include the elevating integration of modern design with traditional techniques, as consumers across the region are adopting a blend of contemporary style and artisanal craftsmanship. In addition to this, the growing emphasis on sustainability, along with the increasing demand for handicrafts made from recycled and eco-friendly materials, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, the rising collaborations between artisans and designers to create innovative products, owing to evolving consumer tastes, are also stimulating the regional market. Besides this, the use of digital tools and technologies is becoming more prevalent among artisans, allowing for the enhancement of production processes and the exploration of new forms of artistic expression, which is expected to bolster the North America handicrafts market in the coming years.

