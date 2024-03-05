Bottled Water Market Size To Worth US$ 455.5 Billion by 2032 | Grow CAGR by 6.5%

Bottled Water Market Size 2032

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global bottled water market size reached US$ 255.1 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "Bottled Water Market Report by Product Type (Still, Carbonated, Flavored, Mineral), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Direct Sales, On-Trade, and Others), Packaging Type (PET Bottles, Metal Cans, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The global bottled water market size reached US$ 255.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 455.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Bottled Water Industry:

● Emerging Health and Hydration Trends:

The bottled water sector is witnessing strong growth driven by prevailing health and hydration trends. With a global emphasis on well-being, bottled water is gaining popularity as a healthier substitute for high-sugar and calorie-heavy drinks. This movement is amplified by a rising awareness of the significance of hydration for general health. Additionally, the improved convenience and portability of bottled water enable consumers to satisfy their thirst conveniently while on the move, aligning well with contemporary lifestyles and boosting market expansion.

● Rising Environmental Concerns and Sustainable Packaging:

The bottled water industry is experiencing growth propelled by increasing initiatives towards sustainable packaging. The emphasis on reducing single-use plastic waste has led to a higher demand for eco-friendly solutions. A number of companies have adopted recycled plastic or biodegradable materials for their bottles. Brands that adopt these sustainable practices appeal to environmentally conscious consumers, alleviating concerns and driving market expansion. The ongoing balance between convenience and environmental consciousness is influencing the industry's approaches and product offerings, further bolstering market growth.

● Convenience and Accessibility:

The rapid expansion of the bottled water industry is heavily influenced by its exceptional convenience and accessibility. With a range of sizes and formats available, bottled water provides a portable and safe hydration choice for consumers. This convenience is particularly attractive to those leading active and busy lives, requiring a readily accessible source of clean drinking water. Moreover, in areas where tap water quality poses a significant worry, bottled water offers a dependable and convenient solution for safe hydration. Marketing campaigns emphasizing the purity and safety of bottled water have also played a crucial role in boosting its uptake and ensuring sustained market growth.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Bottled Water Industry:

● Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

● Danone S.A.

● Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG

● Nestle S.A.

● Nongfu Spring (Yangshengtang Co. Ltd.)

● Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

● PepsiCo Inc.

● Primo Water Corporation

● Tata Consumer Products Limited

● The Coca-Cola Company

Bottled Water Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:

● Still

● Carbonated

● Flavored

● Mineral

Still represented the leading segment due to the widespread consumer preference for its natural and refreshing taste.

By Distribution Channel:

● Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

● Convenience Stores

● Direct Sales

● On-Trade

● Others

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, direct sales, on-trade, and others.

By Packaging Type:

● PET Bottles

● Metal Cans

● Others

PET bottles represented the largest segment as they are lightweight, convenient, and easily recyclable.

Regional Insights:

● North America (United States, Canada)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

● Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the bottled water market is attributed to the region's large population, rising disposable incomes, and increasing health consciousness among consumers.

Global Bottled Water Market Trends:

The increasing focus on health and wellness among consumers has led to a greater demand for bottled water, seen as a healthier choice compared to sugary drinks. This has significantly driven market growth. Moreover, companies are increasingly adopting eco-friendly packaging solutions such as PET bottles to address environmental concerns and reduce their carbon footprint, further contributing to market expansion. The convenience and accessibility of bottled water as an on-the-go hydration option have also played a key role in propelling market growth. Additionally, the expanding urban population, especially in the Asia Pacific region, marked by rising urbanization and higher disposable incomes, is fueling increased consumption rates and further bolstering market growth.

