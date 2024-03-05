Whey Protein (Powder and Concentrate) Market is Booming with a CAGR of 3.7% during 2024-2032

Whey Protein (Powder and Concentrate) Market

Whey protein is a high-quality protein derived from milk.

NEW YORK, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Whey Protein (Powder and Concentrate) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032“, The global whey protein (powder and concentrate) market size reached US$ 5.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during 2024-2032.

Whey protein is a high-quality, easily digestible protein derived from milk during the cheese-making process. It is a byproduct of milk that is separated from the curd, resulting in a liquid substance known as whey, which is then processed to extract the protein, which is commonly used in dietary supplements and various food products. It is known for its excellent amino acid profile, making it a valuable source of essential amino acids that the human body requires for numerous physiological functions. It is mainly rich in branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), including leucine, isoleucine, and valine, which play a fundamental role in muscle protein synthesis and recovery. It is quickly digested and absorbed by the body, making it an ideal choice for athletes, bodybuilders, and individuals looking to support muscle growth and recovery after exercise. It is often used as a post-workout supplement to help replenish and repair muscles.

Whey Protein (Powder and Concentrate) Market Trends and Drivers:

The whey protein market is primarily driven by the increasing emphasis on health and fitness. In addition, individuals are becoming more health-conscious and are actively seeking ways to improve their well-being, escalating the demand for products that can help individuals achieve their fitness goals, including muscle building and weight management. Also, whey protein, with its high-quality protein content and ability to aid in muscle recovery, has become a favored choice among fitness enthusiasts, augmenting the market growth. Moreover, several advancements in food technology and product innovation led to the introduction of numerous whey protein products, including flavored protein powders, protein bars, and ready-to-drink shakes, to cater to several consumer preferences, making it easier for individuals to incorporate whey protein into their daily routines, representing another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the growing awareness of the importance of protein in the diet is contributing to the expansion of the whey protein market. Along with this, protein is an essential macronutrient that is essential in various bodily functions, such as muscle development, immune system support, and hormone production, propelling the market growth.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Whey Protein Concentrate

Whey Protein Isolate

Whey Protein Hydrolysates

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Nutrition Products and Pharmaceuticals

Feed Applications

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Arla Foods

Agropur Inc.

Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.

Glanbia Plc

Kerry Group Plc

Milk Specialties Global

Leprino Foods Company

Carbery

Grande Cheese Company

Lactalis Group

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

