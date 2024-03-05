Meet “AdBox” - Push Button: Get Ads. Digital Asset Management, Powered by AI
One-Click AI Ad Creation, Digital Asset Management & Compliance for Chains and FranchisesDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automated Digital Asset Management (ADAM) is a new term introduced with the advent of AI. As 2024 rings in a new year of digital privacy protections for consumers that will heavily impact marketers for multi-location brands, such as a franchise, a bank or a pharmacy chain; a new, automated, creative canvas editor and advertising media platform has launched to erase headaches for marketers: meet AdBox. AdBox creates ads, publishes them, and drives media conversion rates at up to 10X industry standard. The Franchise “AdBox” is an Automated Digital Asset Management platform that allows local franchise operators to simply, “Push Button, Get Ads.”
Asset management and brand consistency for local store campaigns used to be the only focus for multi-location brand managers. Today franchise advertisers depend on advancements from tools like Franchise AdBox to offer advanced features such as Variable Ad Generation and system-wide data compliance, with a single dashboard for local store visibility of Cost Per Acquisition (CPA) – with built-in multi-touch attribution.
Measuring advertising results is getting more difficult for multi-location marketers like automotive dealerships, banks or restaurant chains. The recent exposure is created by data transfers between dozens of local co-op agencies, disjointed CRMs and one-off dashboards. More worrisome, first-party retargeting data is now being regulated differently state-by-state.
“Some of our clients are using these new tools, and dropping off Google Analytics entirely,” stated Alex Crowther, CEO of AdBox, “and with good cause.” According to Crowther, data compliance violations can cost up to $2,500 per consumer retargeted by an ad. That adds up to $1 million for every 400 advertising viewers. It only takes one location to go rogue with a million ad impressions, and an entire franchise could be at risk.
This is especially concerning for healthcare marketers using Google Tag Manager for an eyewear franchise, a dentist or a pharmacy chain, for example. Google Analytics, as a tool, does not inherently comply with HIPAA, as it collects and stores user data, potentially including Protected Health Information.
AdBox provides not only the centralized dashboard, but HIPAA compliance for the proper permissions and regional ad disclaimers, automatically generated, and distributed locally by franchise location. Centralizing these functions keeps each franchisee protected from legal concerns about data privacy and disclosures.
Previously, the idea of creating thousands of regionalized ads manually was not an option, so this level of compliance wasn’t humanly possible. Thanks to Automated Digital Asset Management (ADAM) , it’s not only possible to do this work at scale, it’s necessary.
In one example, Kasasa Checking uses AdBox to promote its checking accounts in partnership with 600 different bank branch users of the platform, each generating up to 50 different ad types. That represents 30,000 individual ads to be created, each with the right disclaimer for the right state. The original goal of this tool was not compliance, but consistent advertising results. However, without compliance, any sales performance revenue could be lost in penalties and litigation.
AdBox delivers best-in-class digital marketing power utilizing artificial intelligence that was developed for the franchise and e-commerce industries. AdBox removes much of the burden of everyday marketing minutiae from the plates of overburdened business owners, while complying with the new privacy standards that can bring heavy fines for violations. With AdBox, automation is freedom and safety, empowering individuals by taking guesswork out of franchise marketing.
Using pre-approved images and concepts found in digital advertising from parent brands to establish a “single source of truth”, individual owners or retail groups can then freely play within AdBox’s design toolkit, or utilize AI to create advertisements automatically by simply typing, “I want to create a campaign.”
These AI-created ads incorporate localized privacy controls and, for heavily regulated industries like banking or healthcare, regionalized disclaimers can be automatically adopted. This saves local owners and operators from having to contract additional agencies for simple ad design work.
AdBox has found that increased privacy options incorporated for consumer buy-in, transparency, and preferences, has led to vastly increased conversion rates when compared to the industry standard. AdBox’s current clients have seen 10X conversion rates, while maintaining high standards of compliance.
AdBox has over 1600 users currently registered with the system, which has been running in beta for several months. Brands using AdBox include Kasasa Checking Accounts, Penske Automotive, SVS Vision, Oakland Community College, University of Michigan Health, CAL Insurance, The Michigan Lottery, OneDoor Studios, MyStreme, and WeGo.One.
