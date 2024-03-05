Việt Nam helps Laos modernise audit sector

VIETNAM, March 5 - VIENTIANE – The State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) handed over the E-office project to the State Audit Organisation of Laos on March 4, helping the Lao side modernise its operations.

Deputy Auditor General of the SAV Hà Thị My Dung said that audit agencies in the region and the world are applying technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution into audit activities, and those in Laos and Vietnam are getting on the bandwagon.

She stressed that the handover not only makes contributions to modernising Laos’s audit work but also develops the cooperation between the two audit organisations to a more practical and effective way, making its on par with the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

President of the State Audit Organisation of Laos Viengthavisone Thephachanh, for his part, described the project as an important one for the Lao audit organisation in promoting its modernisation such as e-document archive system and document management system so as to complete and develop the IT infrastructure for its audit activities.

He pledged to effectively capitalise on the project to improve the audit quality and contribute to the country's socio-economic development.

Earlier the same day, Dung paid a courtesy visit to Viengthavisone Thephachanh, during which both sides talked about the operations of each audit organisation in the past time, and discussed cooperation orientations in the time ahead.

They agreed to continue regular exchanges between high-level leaders of both audit organisations as well as carry out cooperation activities such as audit training and experience exchange.

The Lao side suggested the SAV continue support it with human resources training.

On the occasion, the SAV presented 20 laptops to the Lao audit organisation.

During the SAV delegation’s working trip to Laos, from March 5-7, Vietnamese auditors shared experiences with their Lao colleagues on the skills of audit team leaders, interview skills, and selection of audited agencies. — VNA/VNS