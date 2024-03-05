Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,670 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,927 in the last 365 days.

Czech President lauds traditional friendship with Việt Nam

VIETNAM, March 5 - PRAGUE — President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel affirmed he always treasures and highly evaluates the traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with Vietnam while receiving Vietnamese Ambassador Dương Hoài Nam who came to present President Vo Van Thuong's credentials in Prague on March 4.

President Pavel asked Nam to convey his best wishes and regards to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trong, President Võ Văn Thưởng and other high-ranking leaders of Việt Nam.

The President expressed his impression of important achievements Việt Nam has recorded in socio-economic development and international integration after nearly 40 years of Đổi mới (Reform).

He also commended contributions by the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic to socio-economic development in the host country, especially during the COVID-19 outbreak.

As the two countries will celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2025, the leader suggested the Czech Republic and Vietnam step up cooperation, especially in economy-trade-investment through coordination in implementing the free trade agreement and the investment protection agreement between Vietnam and the European Union (EU), and soon launch direct flights to boost their economic-trade and tourism ties, as well as people-to-people exchanges.

Nam thanked the President for his good sentiments towards Vietnam, and his attention to the bilateral relations and the over 100,000-strong Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic.

The Vietnamese Party, State and people always consider the Czech Republic a leading partner in Europe, the ambassador stressed, pledging to work as a bridge to contribute to advancing the bilateral relationship to a new height. — VNA/VNS

You just read:

Czech President lauds traditional friendship with Việt Nam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more