Czech President lauds traditional friendship with Việt Nam

VIETNAM, March 5 - PRAGUE — President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel affirmed he always treasures and highly evaluates the traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with Vietnam while receiving Vietnamese Ambassador Dương Hoài Nam who came to present President Vo Van Thuong's credentials in Prague on March 4.

President Pavel asked Nam to convey his best wishes and regards to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trong, President Võ Văn Thưởng and other high-ranking leaders of Việt Nam.

The President expressed his impression of important achievements Việt Nam has recorded in socio-economic development and international integration after nearly 40 years of Đổi mới (Reform).

He also commended contributions by the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic to socio-economic development in the host country, especially during the COVID-19 outbreak.

As the two countries will celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2025, the leader suggested the Czech Republic and Vietnam step up cooperation, especially in economy-trade-investment through coordination in implementing the free trade agreement and the investment protection agreement between Vietnam and the European Union (EU), and soon launch direct flights to boost their economic-trade and tourism ties, as well as people-to-people exchanges.

Nam thanked the President for his good sentiments towards Vietnam, and his attention to the bilateral relations and the over 100,000-strong Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic.

The Vietnamese Party, State and people always consider the Czech Republic a leading partner in Europe, the ambassador stressed, pledging to work as a bridge to contribute to advancing the bilateral relationship to a new height. — VNA/VNS