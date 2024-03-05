“Prophylactic” Mid-urethral Sling Placement at Time of Hysterectomy: End of a Dark Era

Dr. Greg Vigna

Discussing the clinical practice of the placement of mid-urethral slings at the time of hysterectomy in women with no history of stress urinary incontinence

There is a one in twenty risk of incontinence following a simple hysterectomy, and after a polypropylene mid-urethral sling there is a cumulative risk of 7.9% revision rate at 15 years.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “In patients with low-risk cervical cancer, simple hysterectomy was not inferior to radical hysterectomy with respect to the 3-year incidence of pelvic recurrence and was associated with a lower risk of urinary incontinence”… Dr. Marie Plante, New England Journal of Medicine, 2024; 390: 819-829.

What else did Dr. Plante report in “Simple versus Radical Hysterectomy in Women with Low-Risk Cervical Cancer”?

“The incidence of urinary incontinence was lower in the simple hysterectomy group than in the radical hysterectomy group within 4 weeks after surgery (2.4% vs. 5.5%) and beyond 4 weeks (4.7% vs. 11.0%)

To read Dr. Plante’s article: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2308900

Dr. Greg Vigna, “There has been a clinical practice of placement of mid-urethral slings at the time of hysterectomy in women with no history of stress urinary incontinence to prevent it from happening, which has never made logical sense and this controversy was documented by Dr. Stanley Zaslau in the Canadian Journal of Urology ‘Placement of prophylactic mid-urethral sling at time of hysterectomy … are the potential associated problems worth the cost and risk?’ in 2012.”

To read Dr. Zaslau’s editorial: https://canjurol.com/html/free-articles/V19I5-07F_Commentary_DrZaslau.pdf

Dr. Vigna continues, “No informed woman would consent to a ‘prophylactic sling’ if they are presented with the risks versus benefits of doing so. Dr. Plante's study shows there is a one in twenty risk of incontinence following a simple hysterectomy and we know after a polypropylene mid-urethral sling that there is a cumulative risk of 7.9% revision rate for polypropylene mid-urethral slings at 15-years, and complete sling removal is the treatment of choice when the indication for revision is pain. We represent women against the manufacturers of the devices and the physicians who implant them.”

Vigna Law Group is investigating the Red Flag Warning symptoms of neurological injury from mid-urethral slings including:

1) Groin pain or hip pain

2) Inability to wear tight pants

3) Clitoral pain or numbness

4) Severe pain that makes vaginal penetration impossible

5) Tailbone pain

6) Anorectal pain

7) Painful bladder

8) Pain with sitting

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic pain syndromes caused by defective devices including the Coloplast Altis sling. He represents women with the Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas. The attorneys are product liability and medical malpractice attorneys, and they represent neurological injuries across the country.

Click here for a FREE BOOK on Vaginal Mesh Pain: https://vignalawgroup.com/publications/