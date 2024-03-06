EcoActive ESG Empowers Organizations with Automated CSRD Compliance and Insightful Reporting
End-to-end CSRD compliance, Gap Analysis, Double Materiality assessments, automated templates, integrated XBRL, EcoActive ESG offers a robust ESG platform.WASHINGTON, DC, US, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EcoActive ESG, a pioneer in ESG reporting technology, is proud to announce the enhancement of its platform with advanced features designed to tackle the complexities of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) compliance. By integrating end-to-end capabilities for CSRD compliance, including Gap Analysis between current frameworks and ESRS, EcoActive ESG sets a new standard in sustainability reporting.
The platform's process-driven Double Materiality Assessment, equipped with various benchmarks for a comprehensive entity-specific assessment, ensures that organizations can accurately identify and report on material sustainability issues. With automated template creation for Disclosure Data collection and the use of AI techniques like NLP and ML for advanced automation, reporting analysis, and predictive analytics, EcoActive ESG simplifies the compliance process while providing deep insights at every step.
"Our mission is to make CSRD compliance as seamless and efficient as possible," said Aneet Kumar, CEO of EcoActive ESG. "We have invested in automating and streamlining the process, offering inputs and insights throughout, to not only empower companies in their reporting journey but also significantly reduce compliance costs."
EcoActive ESG's commitment to innovation and ease of use ensures that organizations can effectively manage their ESG reporting requirements, align with the latest regulatory mandates, and harness the power of data for strategic decision-making. In response to the EFRAG's recent public consultation on the Draft XBRL Taxonomy for ESRS Set 1, EcoActive ESG, with its global partnership with Ez XBRL Solutions and their proven XBRL software platform and pre-established XBRL capabilities, reaffirms its position as a leader in ESG reporting technology. This readiness not only aligns with our commitment to innovation but also ensures our platform remains at the forefront, providing clients with sophisticated, efficient tools for compliance.
“Our early integration of XBRL functionalities exemplifies our proactive approach to meeting and leading in the latest ESG reporting standards, offering a robust solution for the evolving demands of sustainability reporting,” said Srinivas Murty, Vice-President of Ez XBRL Solutions.
For more information on how EcoActive ESG can transform your ESG reporting and compliance, leveraging the latest advancements like the EFRAG's XBRL Taxonomy, visit https://ecoactivetech.com/
About EcoActive ESG
EcoActive ESG provides a leading-edge ESG reporting platform that supports organizations in measuring, managing, and reporting their sustainability performance. By integrating sophisticated technology and process-driven methodologies, EcoActive ESG facilitates compliance with global sustainability standards and drives meaningful environmental and social impact.
About Ez XBRL Solutions
Ez XBRL Solutions is a global leader in XBRL and financial regulatory compliance, providing cutting-edge technology solutions that enhance the transparency and efficiency of financial and sustainability reporting.
