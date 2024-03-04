Feedback from people in British Columbia about how upcoming anti-racism legislation should address systemic racism is available online in the form of “what we heard” reports.

The feedback was collected in 2023 through an extensive engagement process. It included an online questionnaire, discussions with racialized people led by community organizations, and targeted consultation and co-development with the First Nations Leadership Council, the Alliance of BC Modern Treaty Nations, BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres and Métis Nation British Columbia. The aim of this engagement was to hear from people how government should address systemic racism in its programs and services, and remove existing barriers.

Common themes identified in the reports include:

the need for more thorough education across all levels of society, starting in the K-12 education system and extending to professionals in public services, including teachers, employers, health-care workers and law-enforcement officials;

establishing clear accountability measures that prioritize transparent reporting of instances of racism and discrimination, and consequences for such violations;

promoting public awareness of the importance of multiculturalism and anti-racism;

understanding how the intersection of identity markers can affect racism, inequity and privilege;

the need to acknowledge and address the unique forms of racism and discrimination faced by Indigenous Peoples and how they are rooted in B.C.’s colonial history; and

the importance of creating anti-racism initiatives directly with Indigenous and racialized communities.

The community feedback, paired with information gathered under the Anti-Racism Data Act, is being used to inform new anti-racism legislation that will be introduced in spring 2024. The new legislation will advance efforts to remove systemic racist barriers in government programs and services.

Quick Facts:

There were more than 2,100 responses to the public questionnaire.

More than 5,000 people participated across 225 community-led events.

Learn More:

To read the engagement reports, visit: https://antiracism.gov.bc.ca/history/what-they-heard-reports/

To learn more about the Anti-Racism Data Act, visit: https://antiracism.gov.bc.ca/data-act/