Peric en Paris! - Elton Ilirjani Opens and Closes Suzana Peric Paris Fashion Week Show at Galerie Bourbon
Elton Ilirjani attended Paris Fashion Week® 2024 where he both opened and closed the Suzana Perić Fashion show held at the Galerie Bourbon.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elton Ilirjani attended Paris Fashion Week® 2024 where he both opened and closed the Suzana Perić Fashion show held at the Galerie Bourbon. Paris Fashion Week® Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 is running from February 26th through March 5th, 2024 and as part of its program included the “Welcome to Paris” program where three designers from Serbia presented their designs.
About Elton Ilirjani:
Known around the world as a high-ranking social media influencer and fashion model, Ilirjani boasts a breathtaking following of over 12 million fans. His legions of followers are dedicated to listening and learning from his message of gender equality around the world. Elton promotes the importance of equality and freedom of expression through the concept of genderless modelling. Frequenting the pages of fashion magazines and international runway shows, the icon uses his powerful presence to promote a unified existence amongst all of mankind. Instagram: @Eilirjani
About Suzana Perić:
Suzana Perić is among the most famous fashion designers in Serbia and the Balkans, the winner of numerous awards nationally and internationally, and is also the president of the Section for Women’s Entrepreneurship of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce. In 1999, Suzana graduated in design from one of the most prestigious European fashion schools, the AMD Academy of Fashion and Design in Dusseldorf, where her lecturer was Karl Lagerfeld. Throughout the Balkans, Suzana Perić has been present since 1999, after presenting her very first collection at the 9th Belgrade Fashion Week. Since then, she has been continuously and actively presenting her collections as part of Serbia Fashion Week and other fashion weeks, as well as independently. Her work and fashion shows provoke exceptional media attention and positive comments.
She received the award for the best designer collection in 2007, as well as the recognition of the city of Belgrade – the Belgrade Chamber of Crafts. Suzana Perić held notable shows at Berlin Fashion Week in 2008 and 2009, as well as at Milan Fashion Week in 2019 and 2020, where she won the award for the best international designer two years in a row. For More information, please visit: www.suzanaperic.com Instagram: @suzanapericofficial
About The HeadHunter Group:
The HeadHunter Group is an International Executive Search Company with a comprehensive service offering. We offer innovative and high quality recruitment, assessment and internet-based recruitment solutions. The HeadHunter Group offices are located in USA (New York NY, Los Angeles CA, Houston TX), Cyprus (Nicosia), Serbia (Belgrade), Greece (Athens), Albania (Tirana), Bosnia & Herzegovina (Sarajevo), Kosovo (Prishtina), North Macedonia (Skopje) and Montenegro (Podgorica).
