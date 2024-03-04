Ecuador’s President Noboa Omits Major Challenges and Indigenous Opposition Facing Nation’s Mining Sector

Toronto, CA – At the opening sessions of today’s Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) – the world’s largest mining conference – Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa sought to promote a new era of mining for the country. It was his first time attending, and his presence and message during “Ecuador Day” was intended to reassure investors’ concerns over the country’s current security crisis and recent setbacks faced by the mining sector in hopes of positioning the country as a major mining destination.

But government officials avoided mentioning the fact that 12 of the country’s most important mining projects face legal challenges, opposition, or are paralyzed – many due to the lack of Free, Prior and Informed Consultation and Consent of Indigenous peoples affected by the projects.

Growing anti-mining sentiment is not only coming from the country’s Indigenous movement. Recent referendums have restricted new mining activities in two provinces, reflecting a broader rise in concern of the environmental, social, and economic impacts of the industry. More than 80 civil society and environmental organizations presented a letter Monday morning at the Canadian embassy in Quito, Ecuador expressing concerns over Noboa’s push for greater mining investment at the PDAC conference.

A Solaris representative, speaking after President Noboa, claimed to have “constantly consulted” two Shuar communities, a statement refuted in a February 29 filing by the Shuar Arutum People (PSHA) in a complaint to the British Columbia Securities Commission to Investigate Solaris Resources over the company’s failure to disclose the lack of consultation and consent on the flagship Warintza project which is on their territory.

Jaime Palomino, President of the Shuar-Arutam People (PSHA), said:

“The Shuar Arutam People vehemently reject the Warintza mining project and the agreement signed between Solaris and the Interprovincial Federation of Shuar Centers (FISCH). The signing of the agreement disregards the opposition of the Shuar Arutam People and attempts to legitimize the project without their consent. Lowell Exporation, subsidiary of Solaris Resources, is lying. The president of FISCH has no authority or right to sign agreements within the territory of the Shuar Arutam people. The “agreement” is therefore illegal because the Shuar Arutam People were not consulted. We demand respect for our collective rights and denounce any attempts to undermine our autonomy and decision-making processes regarding our ancestral territory.”

A video condemnation by PSHA President Jaime Palomino of Lowell Mineral Exploration (subsidiary of Solaris Resources) can be viewed here, and a full statement from the PSHA can be found here.

Kevin Koenig of Amazon Watch added:

“The rosy picture painted today by the government and mining sector is misleading to investors. The reality is that the mining industry is reeling from local resistance to its projects and adverse decisions from its highest court. Companies like Solaris Resources continue to show they don’t understand or respect Indigenous rights, and their projects are not viable without legally binding consultation and consent carried out by the government. Obtaining a real social license to operate and complying with ESG standards means respecting the rule of law and international standards on Indigenous rights.”

PLEASE SHARE