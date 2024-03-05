Practical AI Courses offered for Displaced Women Knowledge Workers in Honor of International Women's Day #IWD

#1 on Amazon for Tech Culture, Vocational and Career Coaching on pre-release Author, CK Goodman "How to Win Friends and Influence Robots - An AI Guide for Non-Tech Brilliant Minds"

FindGood.tech is offering an Al-Fluent Course focused on Prompt Engineering for $1 in Honor of International Women Day #IWD

LA JOLLA, CA, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the growing skills gap and the recent wave of layoffs affecting knowledge workers, FindGood.tech, a provider of AI workshops is announcing a new initiative aimed at supporting women who have been laid off due to AI deployments. The company will offer $1 prompt engineering classes in honor of International Women's Day. The course is based off of the Amazon Book "How to Win Friends and Influence Robots, An AI Guide for Non-Tech Brilliant Minds"

AI-Fluent Workshop $1 Course

Prompt Engineering

Date and Time: March 15, 2024, from 12:00 - 1:00 PM PST

Date and Time: March 22, 2024, from 12:00 - 1:00 PM PST

Format: Live online class via Zoom, featuring interactive Q&A sessions

"There isn't enough practical AI education to sustain the massive shift. As a result, I am offering free entry-level courses to workers who have been laid off due to AI deployments for the month of March with 2 course offerings, said Cheryl K. Goodman, CEO of FindGood.tech. The AI-Fluent Workshop comes at a critical time when the rapid deployment of AI technologies is reshaping the job market, leaving many skilled workers feeling overwhelmed and left behind.

Unlike free and paid courses, these classes are not sponsors or underwritten by any company. The material is presented in an up-to-date format that's not biased or influenced by any one platform. While there are other courses that are objective, they are $3,000 or more. The AI-Fluent Courses meet an unmet need as they are affordable and objective

Customer Testimony: Zoom Class

"As someone fluent in programming, I initially thought I knew quite a bit about AI and its applications. However, this course opened my eyes to new information and techniques that I hadn't encountered before. It's a testament to the rapid evolution of technology, and this class ensures you stay ahead of the curve."

Brian Alvara, CEO - PublishAR https://www.publishar.app/

Customer Testimony: In-person

"I recently attended the AI-Fluency Class and it was a game-changer. The way Cheryl breaks down complex AI topics into something digestible is just incredible. Thanks to this course, I feel ready to complete any AI challenge."

Gala Semenova - Professional Photographer, Artist, Entrepreneur

www.Galinasemenova.com

----------------------------------

Regular Course Details: Programming

Online Class: $179.00 per seat.

Live course with the most current data, including a 40-slide presentation, practical guidance on AI tools, tips, book and worksheets.

In-Person $350 per seat:

Participants are encouraged to bring their laptops and AI challenges for hands-on problem-solving, including onsite robotics demos and AI platform demos. Live course with the most current data, including a 40-slide presentation, practical guidance on AI tools, tips, and worksheets.

The workshops are held in San Diego, CA. Other locations can be supported on request.

Groups and Enterprise Customers:

Customized executive briefings and workshops to align with business objectives, including onsite robotics demos and practical AI application workbooks. Participants are encouraged to bring their laptops and AI challenges for hands-on problem-solving, including onsite robotics demos and AI platform demos. Live course with the most current data, including a 40-slide presentation, practical guidance on AI tools, tips, worksheets and free book.

About FindGood.tech:

FindGood.tech is dedicated to making AI education accessible and practical for everyone. Led by CEO Cheryl K. Goodman, a former executive of Sony, Athena Qualcomm and Mp3com. The company offers a range of courses and workshops designed to empower individuals and businesses to use the power of AI effectively. With a focus on prompt engineering and practical applications, FindGood.tech is at the forefront of addressing the skills gap in the tech industry and has been a sought after international speaker on technology, culture and its diffusion. She is the author of the Amazon Book "How to Win Friends and Influence Robots: An AI Guide for Non-Tech Brilliant Minds:. Goodman has supported the UNs Sustainable Goal #5 in an official capacity on behalf on Sony Global and regionally with Athena San Diego. https://sdgs.un.org/goals Signups for AI Insight Newsletter at https://us11.campaign-archive.com/home/?u=aecd27589850802b59bd67840&id=ce7251fc0f