HII Hosts Naval Leaders at Ingalls Shipbuilding

PASCAGOULA, Miss., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced that Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney joined U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss, for a visit to the company’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division today.



While in Pascagoula, Franchetti, Mahoney and Wicker toured the shipyard’s facilities and met with Ingalls leadership for an overview of the ships under construction and the investments being made within the shipyard. During the visit, the group toured guided missile destroyers USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) and Ted Stevens (DDG 128), amphibious assault ship Bougainville (LHA 8), and amphibious transport dock Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29).

“We were honored to host Adm. Franchetti, Gen. Mahoney and Sen. Wicker and showcase the hard work being accomplished by our dedicated shipbuilders every day,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “As we continue to invest in our people, facilities and processes, we can best position ourselves to fully support the needs of our Navy and Marine Corps partners.”





Adm. Franchetti, who was sworn in as the nation’s 33rd chief of naval operations in November 2023, also met with crewmembers of ships currently at Ingalls. This visit marked CNO’s first trip to Ingalls Shipbuilding as chief of naval operations and was part of a series of visits to Gulf Coast shipyards.

“It’s been just over two years since McCool’s launch, and because of each and every one of you, this ship will be ready and fiercely capable in this decisive decade and for the many decades that follow,” said Franchetti to the shipyard workers, industry members and ship’s crew aboard Richard M. McCool Jr. “I want each of you to know that I am proud of you, and I’m proud of all that you are doing to ensure our Navy remains the most powerful Navy in the world.”

During the visit, the group had the opportunity to see first-hand the work taking place in support of the Navy and Marine Corps.

“The importance of these shipyards cannot be overstated,” Mahoney said. “Manufacturing and production is essential to a strong economy and America’s maritime advantage relies on the ships that carry our Marines and Sailors around the globe. Both of those things are on display here — on these lines with these hard working men and women. It was great to meet some of them and hear their stories. Their work is critical to our National Defense.”

Wicker echoed Mahoney’s statements saying, “I will always showcase our skilled Mississippi shipbuilders and the impressive work they do along the coast. The Navy, Marine Corps, and world benefit from what comes out of our shipyards. As one of Mississippi’s U.S. Senators and the Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I look for every opportunity to advance our state’s national defense contributions.”

Since 2015, HII has invested nearly $1 billion in the Ingalls Shipbuilding infrastructure, facility and toolsets enabling shipbuilders to improve product flow and process efficiency, and enhance product quality. Additionally, HII continues to invest in and expand local talent pipelines in order to meet the current and future needs of our nation’s military.

