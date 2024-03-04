Submit Release
Public feedback wanted on public library services

CANADA, March 4 - The province is asking for feedback from Islanders on public library services, programs, and resources across the province to help enhance the library experience for people. 

An online survey running throughout the months of March and April, seeks input from both library users and non-users to capture insights on the effectiveness of services and programs offered, as well as perceptions of libraries among non-users.

"This survey provides an opportunity for Islanders to voice their opinions and help shape the future of library services across the province. We believe that libraries play a crucial role in fostering community engagement and lifelong learning,"

- Education and Early Years Minister Natalie Jameson

The anonymous survey is available in English and French and takes approximately 5-10 minutes to complete. 

"We encourage everyone, whether you are a regular library user or not, to participate in this survey," added Minister Jameson. "Your input is invaluable in ensuring that libraries continue to meet the needs of our communities now and into the future."

By understanding the needs and preferences of the community, PEI Public Library Services hopes to improve accessibility and relevance of library resources.

