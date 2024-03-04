Forestry Commission wants feedback from Islanders

CANADA, March 4 - Islanders are invited to fill out a new survey on forest policy.

Towards A New Forest Policy – a discussion paper by the Prince Edward Island Forestry Commission contains 13 key issues related to forestry including the future of a legislative framework, sustainability of biomass supply, and increasing readiness for extreme weather.

The survey will help the Forestry Commission understand more about Islanders’ forestry priorities and the issues facing PEI forests. The discussion paper and survey are available at PEI Forestry Commission. The deadline for feedback is August 31, 2024

Public meetings will take place in communities across PEI this summer, with dates and location to be announced soon.

