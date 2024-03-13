Moisture-Resistant Material Solutions for Seafood Expo North America 2024
Interstate Advanced Materials presents moisture-resistant material solutions following Seafood Expo North America 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.
TECAFORM® AH UD Blue Plate helps ensure that food only comes into contact with FDA-compliant materials throughout the production process.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interstate Advanced Materials presents moisture-resistant material solutions following Seafood Expo North America 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts, which ran from March 10th to March 12th. Recognized as North America's largest seafood trade exposition, the event brought seafood professionals together to discover cutting-edge products and services, gain industry insights, and foster valuable networking opportunities.
Interstate Advanced Materials provides the seafood industry with innovative material solutions such as TECAFORM® AH UD Blue Plate. TECAFORM® AH UD Blue Plate helps ensure that food only comes into contact with FDA-compliant materials throughout the production process. Food production lines detect unwanted particulates in products using one of three standard detection processes: optical scanners, metal detection equipment, or X-ray equipment. TECAFORM® AH UD Blue Plate is the first multi-detectable plastic that can be identified by all three standard detection systems.
Natural HDPE cutting board provides a safe, sanitary, and low-maintenance surface for seafood preparation. Natural HDPE cutting board is FDA approved for food applications and ensures food preparation safety by eliminating the splintering, chipping, swelling, rotting, deformation, or bacterial absorption seen with wood and similar materials. It resists odors, mildew, and moisture and surpasses wood in long-term durability. Natural HDPE cutting board features outstanding chemical resistance that allows it to withstand the many acids, alcohols, and bases encountered in the seafood industry.
Tivar® High Operating Temperature (H.O.T.) sheet is engineered to outperform virgin UHMW by maintaining its essential properties at elevated temperatures. Tivar® H.O.T. lasts up to 10 times longer than virgin UHMW in higher temperature environments and is utilized in seafood processing equipment for conveyor systems, wear strips, guard rails, and other applications that demand robust resistance to abrasion, corrosion, chemicals, and moisture. Tivar® H.O.T. sheet meets FDA guidelines and is USDA and 3-A Dairy compliant.
Interstate Advanced Materials has supplied material solutions to the seafood industry for over 40 years and remains committed to partnering with seafood professionals to address the industry's current challenges. The company looks forward to helping the seafood sector in deepening their understanding about the benefits of plastics and other composite materials. Seafood professionals looking to reduce their material costs can save 30%+ on moisture-resistant materials and more with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership.
Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Advanced Materials is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Advanced Materials website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (800) 742-3444.
