Jo-Jo Capital Canada Ltd. Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Provides Update on Qualifying Transaction

TORONTO, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jo-Jo Capital Canada Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV: JOJO.P) announces that James Fairbairn, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has resigned from his role to pursue other interests. Effective immediately, Peter Schloo, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.



The Company also announces it has amended its letter of intent (the “LOI”) with 9302204 Canada Inc. (o/a Cheelcare) for the Company’s proposed “Qualifying Transaction” (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) as announced on January 24, 2024. The Company and Cheelcare have agreed to extend the deadline in the LOI to enter into a definitive agreement to March 27, 2024. The parties continue to work diligently towards the execution of the definitive agreement.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

The Company is a capital pool company (a "CPC") that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.'s CPC policy, until the completion of its Qualifying Transaction, the Company will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of businesses or assets with a view to completing a proposed qualifying transaction.

