Empower Others Through Food: Train as a Nutrition Coach this Nutrition Month
To celebrate Nutrition Month this March, Ulan Nutritional Systems (UNS) announces a special offer on their Complete Nutrition Coaching CourseCLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world celebrates Nutrition Month this March, Ulan Nutritional Systems (UNS) proudly announces a special offer on their “Business-in-a-Box” Complete Nutrition Coaching Course with instructor Jackie Furlong. In line with the global trend emphasizing nutrition as a pivotal component of overall health and the burgeoning Food as Medicine movement, UNS is extending a generous discount to holistic practitioners and aspiring health and nutrition coaches eager to make a difference in people's lives through food.
Food or nutrition-related New Year’s resolutions were more popular among consumers going into 2024 compared to last year, according to the recent Consumer Food Insights Report. This year 25 percent of consumers responded “yes” when asked if they had any food or nutrition-related New Year’s resolutions, up 6 percentage points from the response to the same question last year.
As more people recognize the potential of food to prevent and manage disease, the demand for qualified nutrition professionals increases. The Complete Course on Nutrition Coaching provides the knowledge necessary to tap into this trend and help people attain their health goals.
Ulan Nutritional Systems has been at the forefront of empowering individuals to harness the transformative power of nutrition. The Nutrition Coaching Course is designed to equip aspiring coaches and practitioners with the knowledge, skills, and tools to guide others toward healthier dietary habits and lifestyle choices. From understanding macronutrients and micronutrients to mastering lifestyle change techniques, the course covers a wide spectrum of topics essential for effective nutrition coaching.
"There is a growing awareness of how the food you eat affects your health,” said Daniele G. Lattanzi, CEO of Ulan Nutritional Systems. "What you eat either nourishes your body and helps it to heal or opens the door to disease. Our mission is to train compassionate and knowledgeable nutrition coaches who can empower others to take control of their health through nutrition education and guidance."
To commemorate Nutrition Month, UNS is offering a special discount of $100.00 on the Complete Nutrition Coaching Course.
This limited-time offer presents a unique opportunity for individuals passionate about health and wellness to embark on a rewarding journey toward becoming a certified nutrition coach. With flexible online learning modules and expert guidance from seasoned professionals, this course ensures a comprehensive and enriching educational experience.
“Whether you're a holistic healthcare professional looking to expand your skill set or an individual with a passion for promoting health through nutrition, now is the perfect time to enroll in the UNS Complete Nutrition Coaching Course and make a positive impact in the lives of others,” said Lattanzi,
For more information about Ulan Nutritional Systems and our special offer on the Complete Nutrition Coaching Course contact Mike Russell at 727-683-5896
About Ulan Nutritional Systems:
Ulan Nutritional Systems (UNS) is a leading provider of nutrition education and holistic training programs. UNS is dedicated to empowering individuals to optimize their health through nutrition coaching and education. With a focus on evidence-based practices and holistic approaches to wellness, UNS equips aspiring nutrition professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.
Sally Falkow
Ulan Nutritional Systems
+1 727-441-4647
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Jackie Furlong introduces the Complete Nutrition Coaching Course