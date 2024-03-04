Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,652 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,923 in the last 365 days.

Health Catalyst to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SALT LAKE CITY, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst", Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that members of leadership will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • The Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference, being held in Orlando, including a fireside chat with Jason Alger, Chief Financial Officer, and Adam Brown, Senior Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations, on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 11:00am ET.
  • The Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, being held in Miami, including a fireside chat with Dan Burton, Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Alger, Chief Financial Officer, on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 10:15am ET. The webcast link and related presentation materials will be available online at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:

Adam Brown
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A
+1 (855)-309-6800
ir@healthcatalyst.com

Health Catalyst Media Contact:

Tarah Neujahr Bryan
Chief Marketing Officer
media@healthcatalyst.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Health Catalyst to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more