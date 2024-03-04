Horizon Aircraft to Participate in the 36th Annual Roth Conference on March 18 and 19, 2024

TORONTO, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOVR), doing business as Horizon Aircraft (“Horizon Aircraft” or the “Company”), a leading hybrid electric Vertical TakeOff and Landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft developer, announced today the Company is scheduled to participate in the 36th Annual Roth Conference being held on Monday, March 18th and Tuesday, March 19th at the Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA.



Horizon Aircraft’s Chief Executive Officer Brandon Robinson, Chief Operating Officer Jason O’Neill and Chief Financial Officer Brian Merker will be available to host one-on-one meetings with investors during the event. In addition, Horizon Aircraft’s management team will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 19th at 2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET. Interested parties can register to view the fireside chat here.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Horizon Aircraft’s management, please contact Horizon Aircraft’s Investor Relations at HorizonAircraft@mzgroup.us or contact your Roth representative.

This year’s Roth Conference will consist of one-on-one / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic and industry panels, by executive management from approximately 500 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Consumer, Technology & Media, Sustainability & Industrial Growth, AgTech, Energy, Metals & Mining, Healthcare, Services and Insurance. To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2024Registration.

To access Horizon Aircraft’s latest investor presentation, please click here.

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world’s first hybrid eVTOL that is to be able to fly most of its mission exactly like a normal aircraft while offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon’s unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety, performance, and utility. Horizon hopes to successfully complete testing and certification of its Cavorite X7 eVTOL quickly and then enter the market and service a broad spectrum of early use cases. Visit www.horizonaircraft.com for more information.

About ROTH MKM

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

Contacts

Horizon Aircraft

Inquiries (PR):

Phil Anderson

Phone: +44 (0)7767 491 519

Phil@perceptiona.com



Investor Contacts:

Shannon Devine and Rory Rumore

MZ Group

Phone: (203) 741-8841

HorizonAircraft@mzgroup.us