Hoozu Honored as Australia’s Best Boutique Influencer Marketing Agency

SYDNEY, Australia, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, today announced that the Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO) has named Hoozu the best boutique influencer agency at its annual AiMCO Awards ceremony in Sydney.



The AiMCO Awards recognize outstanding partnerships between brands and creators that captivate audiences with authentic, original, engaging content.

"The influencer marketing industry is wonderfully unique,” said Natalie Giddings, Hoozu CEO. “We get to work with a diverse array of creative people from all walks of life every day. This recognition not only celebrates our team’s hard work and passion but also those creators who help bring our ideas to life.”

IZEA acquired Hoozu in December 2023 as part of its broader ongoing strategy to expand its global footprint. Hoozu serves regional brands, including Bunnings, Emma Sleep, Super Cheap Auto, and Ryobi. In addition to its core services, Hoozu’s talent management division, Huume , represents creators in the Australian market.

“I’m thrilled for Natt and our entire Hoozu team on this well-deserved industry honor,” said Ryan Schram, IZEA President and COO. “We’ve always known Hoozu to be passionate innovators and trusted advisers for their clients, and it’s rewarding to see that recognized in such a meaningful way.”

Hoozu and Huume received three overall nominations in the 2023 awards, including recognition for its Garage Goals Campaign with Pinnacle Hardware.

To work with Hoozu, visit hoozu.com . For news and resources, follow IZEA at x.com/izea .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

About Hoozu

Hoozu, a trailblazer in the influencer marketing industry for over a decade, is Australia’s leading influencer marketing company. Based in Sydney, with local team members in Melbourne, Hoozu partners with an impressive roster of the region’s brands. Renowned for its comprehensive program management, Hoozu offers a suite of services designed to maximize the impact of influencer marketing campaigns. These services include strategic planning, influencer and creator quality assessment, briefing and contracting, in-depth reporting and insights, and content amplification. Hoozu also has a talent management division called Huume that focuses on influencers in the Australian market.

Safe Harbor Statement:

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking” and intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “estimate,” “optimistic,” “believe,” “intend,” “ought to,” “likely,” “projects,” “plans,” “pursue,” “strategy” or “future,” or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning product development and platform launches, future financial performance and operating results, including regarding recognition of bookings as revenues, growth, or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; our ability to maintain disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to satisfy the requirements for continued listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

