Global Peter Drucker Forum Launches 15th Peter Drucker Challenge Essay Contest

The 15th Peter Drucker Challenge Essay Contest

The 15th Peter Drucker Challenge Essay Contest aims to engage the young generation in addressing the opportunities and challenges of our time in the light of Peter Drucker’s human-centered management philosophy.

Share your essay on "Next Education: How a New Generation Must Be Equipped to Lead In a Crazy World".

Share your essay on "Next Education: How a New Generation Must Be Equipped to Lead In a Crazy World".

Winners of the Peter Drucker Challenge 2023 in Vienna at the Global Peter Drucker Forum

Winners of the Peter Drucker Challenge 2023 in Vienna at the Global Peter Drucker Forum

The Global Peter Drucker Forum is hosting the 15th edition of the Peter Drucker Challenge to discuss the theme “The Next Education”.

It is important to engage the young generation in addressing the opportunities and challenges of our time in the light of Peter Drucker’s human-centered management philosophy.”
— Richard Straub, Founder, Global Peter Drucker Forum
VIENNA, VIENNA, AUSTRIA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Peter Drucker Forum announced the launch of the 15th Peter Drucker Challenge Essay Contest. The contest is open to students, young managers, and professionals between the ages of 18–35 years, from all over the world. It offers a unique opportunity to engage with the ideas of Peter Drucker. Peter Drucker is one of the most influential management thinkers of the 20th century.

The theme of this year’s contest is “The Next Education: How A New Generation Must Be Equipped to Lead in a Crazy World.” Top winners will be invited to participate in the Global Peter Drucker Forum in Vienna.

The theme fits in with the Drucker Forum's new leitmotif for the next five years, which will characterize all activities: The Next Management.
Current management, characterized by an engineering mindset for a vanished era, has lost its way. It needed to be recontextualized and equipped for a very different world by putting back what is too often left out today: the human being with their unique intelligence, creativity, intuition, and ethical judgment. This is the only way to seize the opportunities offered by digital technology, and AI and Web 3, with confidence.

Entrants are invited to submit essays based on their personal experience that explore how the broader social-economic and geo-political happenings have changed the way we learn, and what the future of education might look like in the years to come.

“It is important to engage the young generation in addressing the opportunities and challenges of our time in the light of Peter Drucker’s human-centered management philosophy,” said Richard Straub, Chairman of the Global Peter Drucker Forum. “This contest is an opportunity for students and professionals to reflect on the changes that have taken place, and to share their ideas about how we can create a better future for them.”

The contest is open to students and professionals between 18-35 years and from all disciplines. Essays must be submitted in English.

The deadline for submissions is 31 May 2024.
The digital info session will take place on April 8, 2024.
Those interested can declare their interest to receive timely reminders about the Drucker Challenge deadlines.

A jury of experts in management and social sciences will select the winning essays. The top three winners of both categories will receive cash prizes and the opportunity to present their essays at the Global Peter Drucker Forum in Vienna on 14 and 15th November 2024.

For more information about the contest and prizes, please visit the Global Peter Drucker Forum website: Global Peter Drucker Challenge.

About the Global Peter Drucker Forum:

The Global Peter Drucker Forum is a leading international platform for management and leadership thinkers and practitioners. The Forum’s mission is to promote the ideas of Peter Drucker and to inspire a new generation of leaders to create a better world. The Forum is based in Vienna, Austria. www.druckerforum.org

Yavnika Khanna
Global Peter Drucker Forum
Yavnika.khanna@druckersociety.eu
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

The Drucker Challenge Experience

You just read:

Global Peter Drucker Forum Launches 15th Peter Drucker Challenge Essay Contest

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, IT Industry, International Organizations, Science, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Yavnika Khanna
Global Peter Drucker Forum Yavnika.khanna@druckersociety.eu
Company/Organization
Global Peter Drucker Forum
Peter Drucker Society of Europe, Thurngasse 13/18
Vienna (Wien), 1090
Austria
+1 425-505-0570
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Global Peter Drucker Forum is the world's leading management conference, dedicated to the management philosophy of Peter Drucker. Peter Drucker, who lived from 1909 to 2005, was a management professor, writer, and consultant, frequently referred to as the "Father of Management. The Drucker Forum is held annually in November, in Drucker's home town of Vienna, Austria and is put on by the Peter Drucker Society Europe, an affiliate of the Drucker Institute at Claremont Graduate University. The first Global Peter Drucker Forum was held on 19 November 2009, marking what would have been the 100th birthday of the late Peter Drucker. In 2024, the Drucker Forum will be held at the Vienna Hofburg on November 14 and 15 with a pre-conference day on November 13. ________________________________________ Global Peter Drucker Forum (Auf Deutsch) Das "Global Peter Drucker Forum", die weltweit führende Konferenz zu Management und Leadership, widmet sich der Managementphilosophie von Peter Drucker. Drucker, der von 1909 bis 2005 lebte, war Professor für Management, Schriftsteller und Berater und gilt gemeinhin als "Vater des modernen Managements". Das Forum findet alljährlich in Druckers Heimatstadt Wien (Österreich) statt und wird von der "Peter Drucker Society Europe" organisiert. Die erste Konferenz ging am 19. November 2009 über die Bühne, dem 100. Geburtstag von Peter Drucker. Das diesjährige Drucker Forum findet am 14. und 15. November in der Wiener Hofburg satt, mit einem Vortag am 13. November.

Global Peter Drucker 2024

More From This Author
Global Peter Drucker Forum Launches 15th Peter Drucker Challenge Essay Contest
Reframing Management for the 21st Century – The Next Management
Drucker Forum TV brings meaningful conversations with management experts online on November 30 and December 1, 2023
View All Stories From This Author