Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Poetry - General book "A Penny for Your Thoughts" by Jane Penny Johnson
"Reviewed By Astrid Iustulin for Readers' Favorite
Poems written with clarity are the easiest and most direct way to reach our hearts and there can be no better choice than this collection of poems to refresh our souls. A Penny for Your Thoughts by Jane Penny Johnson is a delightful collection of poetry, which includes poems dealing with meaningful themes such as peace, family, love, death, and feelings. Some of the poems are just a few verses long, even as few as four or six, but each of them tells a complete story and sends a significant message that you cannot miss.
A Penny for Your Thoughts is a collection that I find precious and delicate at the same time. Jane Penny Johnson brings new meaning to the old expression, 'she has the soul of a poet', for she fits the description. Her poems are easy to understand and immediately brought joy and tenderness to my soul. Even when the subjects are sad, like the poem dedicated to the death of a son, I am struck by the hope and solace her poetry can bring. I believe this is a special gift that only true poets can offer. I recommend it to all those who love collections of poems. Thanks to the simplicity of everyday language, these poems have the power to create an incredible experience for those who love to read them. If you are this kind of reader, this one is for you."
You can learn more about Jane Penny Johnson and "A Penny for Your Thoughts" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/a-penny-for-your-thoughts/1 where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
You can learn more about Jane Penny Johnson and "A Penny for Your Thoughts" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/a-penny-for-your-thoughts/1 where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
