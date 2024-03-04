Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction book "Bad, Better, Best" by Margaret Josephson Rinck
EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By K.C. Finn for Readers' Favorite
Bad, Better, Best: Women and Men in Relationship is a work of non-fiction in the relationship guidance and Christian living subgenres. It is suitable for adult readers and was penned by Margaret Josephson Rinck, who refers to herself as Dr. Meg during the course of the book. As the title suggests, the work focuses on relationships between women and men and explores these dynamics and patterns from a Christian Presbyterian perspective. Based on a series of interesting and insightful lectures, Dr. Meg has developed a work that takes us through bad patterns and game-playing in relationships and identifies ways to behave appropriately to one another, for women and men living in the body of Christ.
Whether they are in a relationship or not, there is much for Christian readers to learn from this work that will help them improve their friendships and romantic prospects, and grow into mature and responsible partners that any other person would be lucky to have. I enjoyed the practical guidance that Margaret Josephson Rinck delivered in this work, which is all about balance within ourselves and with others. The scripture references and biblical ideas posed by the work are well chosen to highlight the core principles of love and harmony, whilst also discussing more modern issues like the balance of power in relationships and co-dependency. Bad, Better, Best is a work that offers a clear organizational structure and an accessible concept backed up by great ideas and good strong values, and it would be a very helpful read indeed for Christians seeking a good model on which to base their relationships."
You can learn more about Margaret Josephson Rinck and "Bad, Better, Best" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/bad-better-best where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, Available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at www.pageturner.us and other book retailers.
PageTurner Support
"Reviewed By K.C. Finn for Readers' Favorite
Bad, Better, Best: Women and Men in Relationship is a work of non-fiction in the relationship guidance and Christian living subgenres. It is suitable for adult readers and was penned by Margaret Josephson Rinck, who refers to herself as Dr. Meg during the course of the book. As the title suggests, the work focuses on relationships between women and men and explores these dynamics and patterns from a Christian Presbyterian perspective. Based on a series of interesting and insightful lectures, Dr. Meg has developed a work that takes us through bad patterns and game-playing in relationships and identifies ways to behave appropriately to one another, for women and men living in the body of Christ.
Whether they are in a relationship or not, there is much for Christian readers to learn from this work that will help them improve their friendships and romantic prospects, and grow into mature and responsible partners that any other person would be lucky to have. I enjoyed the practical guidance that Margaret Josephson Rinck delivered in this work, which is all about balance within ourselves and with others. The scripture references and biblical ideas posed by the work are well chosen to highlight the core principles of love and harmony, whilst also discussing more modern issues like the balance of power in relationships and co-dependency. Bad, Better, Best is a work that offers a clear organizational structure and an accessible concept backed up by great ideas and good strong values, and it would be a very helpful read indeed for Christians seeking a good model on which to base their relationships."
You can learn more about Margaret Josephson Rinck and "Bad, Better, Best" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/bad-better-best where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, Available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at www.pageturner.us and other book retailers.
PageTurner Support
PageTurner Press and Media
+1 888-447-9651
info@pageturner.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other