Healey-Driscoll Administration Announces Expansion of Medicare Savings Program for Older Adults 

BOSTON — Today, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services announced new eligibility guidelines for the Medicare Savings Program (MSP), formerly the MassHealth Senior Buy-In and Buy-In programs. The new guidelines allow for more Massachusetts residents to enroll in the program and save up to $3,000 per year.

MSP is administered by MassHealth and pays for some or all of Medicare beneficiaries’ premiums and other health care costs, including prescriptions. To qualify for MSP, Massachusetts residents must be on Medicare.

Historically, in addition to income limits that impact eligibility, there was an asset limit that meant owning a home or having savings could impact a Medicare member’s eligibility. As part of the Healey-Driscoll administration’s efforts to make health care more affordable and accessible in Massachusetts, MassHealth increased the income limit for this program to 225% of the federal poverty level in 2023 and, as of March 1, 2024, has removed the asset limit.

“Our administration is committed to making Massachusetts a more affordable state to grow older – and that requires making high-quality health care more accessible for all,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Expanding eligibility for the Medicare Savings Program is just one step in helping our seniors save money so that they don’t have to decide between buying prescriptions or meeting other basic needs.”

“The Medicare Savings Program helps improve economic stability for tens of thousands of older adults across the state,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “We are pleased to increase those numbers significantly by removing the asset limit.”

“Everyone should be able to access affordable health care, especially those of us who have contributed to our state for many years and still call Massachusetts home,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Kate Walsh. “Expanding the Medicare Savings Program is an important part of our efforts here in Massachusetts to help older adults continue to access the care they need at a cost they can afford.”

“MassHealth is committed to ensuring that older adults on fixed budgets have access to affordable coverage,” said Assistant Secretary for MassHealth Mike Levine. “Our work expanding eligibility for the Medicare Saving Program and simplifying the application process is critical to meeting this goal.”

“With the elimination of the MSP asset limit, the Healey-Driscoll Administration has taken another step towards making Massachusetts a great place to grow older, for all,” said Secretary of the Executive Office of Elder Affairs Elizabeth Chen. “The Administration is dedicated to improving member experience by expanding access and affordability to key services, including the Medicare Savings Program.”

Current MSP income limits are $2,824 per month for a single individual and $3,833 per month for a married couple. Residents can call the MassHealth Customer Service Center or go online to learn more and get an application.

More information is available online or via phone:

Learn more about eligibility and download an application at Mass.gov/MedicareSavings

Find answers to frequently asked questions

To request an application or to learn more, call the MassHealth Customer Service Center at (800) 841-2900, TDD/TTY: 711

MassHealth representatives are available Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

###