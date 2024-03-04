ACC Comments On 13th WTO Ministerial in Abu Dhabi

WASHINGTON (March 4, 2024) – The following statement may be attributed to American Chemistry Council (ACC) Director of International Trade and Supply Chain, Jason Bernstein, in response to outcomes from the Thirteenth Session of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference (MC13) that took place from February 26th to March 1st in Abu Dhabi.

ACC and its members applaud the WTO for promoting a constructive, trade facilitating approach to Trade & Environment (T&E) issues at this Ministerial. In Abu Dhabi, we had the opportunity to discuss ideas directly with WTO country delegates, Secretariat members and leaders involved in key T&E discussions including the Dialogue on Plastic Pollution and Trade and Environment Sustainability Structured Discussions (TESSD). We welcome statements by both those groups and look forward to engaging further to define an actionable agenda around facilitating trade and investment in economic models (waste management) that deliver environmental solutions and economic growth.

"We are also happy to see this Ministerial recognizing the importance of regulatory cooperation in avoiding and reducing unnecessary barriers to trade. Such barriers hamper both U.S. and international competitiveness and supply chain resiliency.

"We also welcome news that the moratorium on e-commerce duties has been extended. Digital trade based on the free flow of data across borders is critical to chemical manufacturers, and for the advanced manufacturing needed to combat climate change, improve environmental sustainability, and strengthening downstream industries that chemistry supports."