Engineering and Geoscience Week Proclaimed March 3 to 9 in Saskatchewan

CANADA, March 4 - Released on March 4, 2024

Highways Minister Lori Carr has designated March 3 to 9 as Engineering and Geoscience Week in Saskatchewan to recognize the pivotal role played by these dedicated professionals who help create an even better province.

"There are countless ways engineers and geoscientists impact and improve our province of today; water and wastewater systems that position both rural and urban centres for growth, the recreational facilities that strengthen our communities, and transportation infrastructure moving Saskatchewan's export-based economy," Carr said. "These are just a few of the examples of how crucial engineers and geoscientists are to protecting our quality of life."

Engineers and geoscientists have an impact on a wide variety of areas, such as agriculture, aerospace, environment, forestry, manufacturing, mining, utilities, health care, education, highways and natural resources.

"Engineers and geoscientists adhere to the highest ethical and professional standards to fulfill their duties and responsibilities while protecting the public and the environment," Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan (APEGS) President Greg Vogelsang said. "We will be hosting a series of events, including our awards banquet, to recognize and foster the competence and conduct of engineering and geoscience professionals as an inspiration to current members and to the next generation of professionals."

APEGS is the regulatory body for the engineering and geoscience professions in the province with more than 15,000 members.

During Engineering and Geoscience Week, APEGS promotes the important work of engineers and geoscientists, and how they contribute to the lives of Saskatchewan residents.

