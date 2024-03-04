Deputy PM proposes expanded partnership with P&G

VIETNAM, March 4 - HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang has proposed US consumer goods giant P&G consider expanding its partnership with Việt Nam and facilitating the entry of Vietnamese firms into its global supply chain.

During a reception in Hà Nội on March 4 for P&G Vice President Nitin Darbari, Deputy PM Quang hailed the corporation’s investments in Việt Nam, totaling USS450 million since 1995, acknowledging their significant contributions to the country’s socio-economic development and the Việt Nam-US relationship.

He also suggested the company pay attention to human resources training in Việt Nam.

The Vietnamese Government always attaches importance to improving the business environment and promoting transformation to create favourable conditions for foreign enterprises to do long-term business in Việt Nam, he said.

Darbari, for his part, commended the Vietnamese Government's efforts in positioning Việt Nam as a foreign investment hub and overcoming the global headwinds to achieve an impressive growth of over 5% last year.

He thanked the Vietnamese Government for its support to P&G during the COVID-19 pandemic and stressed that P&G considers Việt Nam one of its strategic markets, aiming to establish the Southeast Asian nation as a regional manufacturing hub and a sustainable supply source for its other markets. — VNA/VNS