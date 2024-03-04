Rendez-vous de la Francophonie celebrates 26 years

CANADA, March 4 - The Rendez-vous de la Francophonie (RVF) is celebrating its 26th edition. This year’s theme is Launch into discovery!

March is recognized as Francophonie Month around the world to celebrate the French language and culture. Through the Rendez-vous de la Francophonie, French-speaking communities in Canada are organizing activities and events across the country to showcase their diversity, language and culture.

The Acadian and Francophone community in PEI will be organizing events for all ages. Islanders are invited to take part in various activities across the province, ranging from learning different styles of dance in the Evangeline area, to an art and oratory competition for youth in Summerside.

“As a proud Acadian, I encourage all Islanders to participate in the activities this month. Whether you’re a Francophone, Francophile or Anglophone, it’s a great opportunity to connect with French speakers all over PEI. Come discover the beautiful Acadian and Francophone community and learn more about our culture and diversity.” - Minister Responsible for Acadian and Francophone Affairs Gilles Arsenault

This year, the RVF is highlighting youth as key agents of change and cultural transmission within the Francophonie by partnering with the Fédération de la jeunesse Canadienne-française (FJCF), which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The FJCF is an organization meeting the needs of French-speaking youth in minority situations in Canada through national and international projects enabling them to open their horizons to the whole world, in a French-speaking environment.

