Fathers M.I.A. and Pembroke Pines City Present 6th Annual 'As We Honor You' Gala to Support Higher Education and Growth
Celebrating Resilience and Achievement at Fathers M.I.A.'s 6th Annual 'As We Honor You' Spring Gala to Support Youth Without FathersPEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fathers M.I.A., a beacon of support and development for young individuals facing the hardships of growing up without a father, announces with great anticipation their 6th Annual 'As We Honor You' Spring Gala. This prestigious event, set to unfold on April 6th, 2024 at 6:00 PM EST at the Chares F. Dodge Center, 601 City Ctr Way, Pembroke Pines, Florida, is dedicated to honoring the resilience and academic commitment of students who have thrived in the absence of paternal affection and guidance.
Fathers M.I.A. will award thousands of dollars in scholarships to senior high school students at the gala, celebrating their resilience and academic dedication. Also, highlighting the organization’s commitment to empowering students to overcome adversity and achieve their educational goals.
This annual spring gala stands out for its heartfelt collaboration between Fathers M.I.A. and local devoted first responders. These community pillars volunteer to engage in a symbolic father-daughter dance, providing a nurturing experience that aims to fill the void left by fatherlessness. This initiative not only strengthens community bonds but also plays a pivotal role in supporting the emotional well-being of children affected by paternal absence.
The event is a culmination of an intensive eight-week program designed to foster personal and academic growth among its participants. This program offers a holistic approach to development, including essay writing workshops, etiquette classes, online and social media safety training, group therapy sessions with a licensed psychologist, and the teaching of positive affirmations. The transformation witnessed in the participants, especially in young women who evolve from timidity to confidence, is a clear indicator of the program’s success.
At its core, Fathers M.I.A. seeks to mend the fragmented relationships between fathers, children, and families. The organization is founded on the belief that the presence of a father is crucial to the stability and health of a home. Fathers M.I.A. is dedicated to transforming these fathers from Missing in Action to Motivated, Involved, and Active.
The Founders, Gernald Hawkins, Sr. and Robert L. Jackson III believe Fathers M.I.A. stands as a testament to the commitment to bridging the gap between fathers, children, and families. As the organization gears up for the 6th Annual 'As We Honor You' Spring Gala, it extends an invitation to the community to join in celebrating and supporting these students’ journey towards overcoming adversity and achieving their full potential.
