The Milton Logistics Hub is Critical to North American Supply Chains

MONTREAL, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) While still reviewing a Federal court’s decision related to the Milton Logistics Hub, CN is reiterating its commitment to the Milton Logistics Hub. The Project is a critical piece of infrastructure in Canada’s busiest and fastest growing region, where new capacity is needed to meet the growing demand for goods. The Milton Logistics Hub will not only benefit Ontario, but further strengthen the Canadian economy and its strategic advantages.

Authorization to build the Project was subject to Canada’s most extensive environmental review process resulting in an approval including 325 conditions designed to protect both the community and the environment.

“Consumers and Canadian businesses from coast to coast to coast rely on CN’s network to access goods at home and around the world. The Canadian government has stated its commitment to addressing supply chain issues and improving Canada’s transportation system to make life more affordable for Canadians, this Project is fundamental to that effort.”

  • Doug MacDonald, Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer

The Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) is one of Canada’s fastest growing regions and the Milton Logistics Hub is critical to handle the growing demand for household goods, consumer products, and other necessities of day-to-day life.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. CN's network connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through an 18,800-mile rail network. CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

