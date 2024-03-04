Submit Release
Conkrite Capital Announces Exciting Agreement for East Africa's Largest Cement-Based Manufacturing Plant.

TORONTO and NAIROBI, Kenya, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conkrite Capital Corporation, a leading global asset and infrastructure management company, proudly announces the successful negotiation and securing of a groundbreaking agreement for the establishment of East Africa's largest manufacturing plant for concrete and cement-based products. This milestone achievement positions Conkrite as a key player in driving regional development and reflects the company's unwavering commitment to the growth of East Africa's construction industry.

The signed agreement, reached after months of intense negotiations, will see Conkrite collaboratively establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that promises to revolutionize the cement product market in East Africa. This significant investment aligns with Conkrite's long-term strategy to enhance local capacity, boost employment opportunities, and foster economic development across the region.

Expected to be located in a strategic area, the new facility will employ cutting-edge carbon free technology that adheres to the highest international standards of sustainability and environmental responsibility. Conkrite's steadfast commitment to green practices will ensure minimal environmental impact, as the company integrates renewable energy sources in the plant's operations.

With an anticipated annual production capacity surpassing any other in the region, the plant will address the increasing demand for cement-based products in East Africa. By leveraging Conkrite's extensive industry expertise, this manufacturing powerhouse will offer a comprehensive range of high-quality products, meeting the diverse needs of builders, engineers, and contractors.

Furthermore, Conkrite is committed to fostering local talent development and employment opportunities. The establishment of this manufacturing plant will generate thousands of much-needed jobs in the region, providing sustainable livelihoods and fostering skills in the local workforce.

"We are thrilled to announce this groundbreaking agreement that positions Conkrite as a game-changer in the East African construction sector," said Nicolas Del Valle, CEO of Conkrite Capital. "Our investment in this state-of-the-art manufacturing plant reflects our deep belief in the potential of East Africa and our dedication to promoting local economic growth. This initiative will not only transform the cement production landscape but also drive employment opportunities and contribute significantly to the region's sustainable development."

The highly anticipated manufacturing plant represents a significant step in Conkrite's journey to solidify its position as a leader in the infrastructure sector. The company aims to empower East Africa's booming construction industry with innovative and sustainable solutions, meeting the needs of diverse projects across the region.

About Conkrite Capital

Conkrite Capital is a total asset management company, and our main goal is to improve the way people live. As a responsible investor and fiduciary leader in asset management; all physical and financial, our clients come to us in search of solutions to their daily struggles. We help by designing and developing people-focused solutions for ordinary situations.

Contact:
Samuel Vigedi
647-255-8844


