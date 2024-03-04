ProVolve Power Technologies Inc. Joins NETA Network of Leading Electrical Testing Organizations

Focused on professional excellence, Canadian firm praises NETA accreditation as a hallmark of company standards while looking toward future growth inside the electrical testing industry

PORTAGE, Mich., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETA – InterNational Electrical Testing Association – has added the Edmonton, Alberta, Canada-based electrical testing firm ProVolve Power Technologies Inc. to their roster of NETA Accredited Companies (NAC).



NETA International Accredited Companies are third-party, independent electrical testing and engineering service businesses providing full-service testing, analysis, and maintenance of electrical power systems. NETA maintains a comprehensive accreditation process that accredits each company and certifies individual technicians with member organizations. NETA’s accreditation standards assure the qualifications of NETA accredited member companies, as well as the credentials of the member’s individual technicians.

Founded in 2021, ProVolve Power Technologies Inc. has established their organization with core company values focused on delivering professional excellence and an evolving quality of service. When asked about this professional commitment, David Mensah, Managing Partner, stated, “At ProVolve, these are the guiding principles that shape our culture and drive us forward. We take pride in embodying a commitment to continuous improvement, seeking new ways to deliver value and serve our team members, clients, and the community. Our relentless focus on setting people up for success creates an environment that is not just productive but also a joy to be a part of.”

As a growing Canadian electrical testing firm, joining NETA’s global network of NETA Accredited Companies has deep meaning to ProVolve Power Technologies Inc. When asked about the impact of NETA accreditation inside the industry, Mensah continued, “Becoming a NETA Accredited Company holds special significance for ProVolve. NETA's long-standing leadership in the electrical industry resonates deeply with our core values and it is an honor to align ourselves with an association that shares our commitment to continuous improvement.” In looking forward to their continued organizational development, now as a NETA NAC, Mensah added, “It's an exciting chapter for ProVolve, we are eager to actively contribute to the advancement of the electrical industry through professional excellence.”

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

