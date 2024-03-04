Submit Release
Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) Investors – Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (“Ventyx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VTYX). The lawsuit alleges Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information in its Offering Documents and throughout the Class Period regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) VTX958 was less effective in treating psoriasis than Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) as a result, VTX958’s clinical and/or commercial prospects were overstated; (iii) accordingly, Ventyx had misrepresented its ability to develop and commercialize effective product candidates; and (iv) Ventyx’s post-IPO business prospects were thus inflated.

If you bought Ventyx shares pursuant and/or traceable to the October 21, 2021 IPO, or between October 21, 2021 and November 6, 2023, and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888)-508-6832 or, you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/ventyx/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 30, 2024.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.  

