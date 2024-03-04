NARI Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari Medical”).



On February 28, 2024, during after-market hours, Inari Medical announced that the company had received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Department of Justice concerning an investigation under the federal Anti-Kickback Statute and Civil False Claims Act related to specific payments made to healthcare professionals.

Following this news, Inari Medical's stock fell $12.14 per share, or 20.8%, to close at $46.12 on February 29, 2024.

If you are an Inari Medical investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please CLICK HERE to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Jonathan Naji, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or E-mail at info@ktmc.com.

