mHealth Market to Surpass USD 70.7 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 18%

mhealth Market AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The analysts at Allied Market Research have introduced a fresh research study titled "mHealth Market: Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2032." This study offers detailed insights and features key players like Bayer Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, Dexcom, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic, Omron, Samsung Group, and Sanofi. The report delivers a comprehensive analysis that encompasses precise market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, as well as development policies and plans. In 2022, the worldwide mhealth market Size attained a valuation of $70.7 billion, and it is anticipated to achieve a remarkable $370.7 billion by 2032, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 18% from 2023 to 2032.



Click To Get Sample Copy: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/77



mHealth Market Segmentation Overview:

Based on type, the mHealth services segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global mHealth market revenue. Owing to the high adoption of mHealth services and the high number of mHealth service providers. On the other hand, the mHealth devices segment is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.4% from 2023 to 2032. Owing to an increase in R&D activities regarding mHealth devices and a surge in demand for mHealth devices.



Based on application, the cardiovascular segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global mHealth market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to the high adoption of patch recorders and Holter monitors and higher cases of high blood pressure and heart disease. However, the diabetes segment would display the fastest CAGR of 19.8% from 2023 to 2032. Due to the increase in technological advancements in glucose monitor devices and the increase in cases of diabetes.



Based on stakeholder, the mobile operators segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global mHealth market. Owing to the provision of secure end-to-end healthcare services and content-based wellness information services (SMS subscription service). However, the device vendors segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.9% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. owing to a surge in demand for mHealth devices for delivery of treatment and diagnostic services and an increase in the number of device vendors in the market.



Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global mHealth market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Owing to robust healthcare infrastructure, presence of key players, and rise in healthcare expenditure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period. Owing to a rise in heart disease cases, unmet medical demands, and high population base.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/77



mHealth Market Dynamics and Transformations:

Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023

Pandemic's Influence: Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Market Evolution: Recent Developments in the Market with Key Players Announcements



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the mHealth Market have also been included in the study.



mHealth Market Key Players: Bayer Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, Dexcom, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic, Omron, Samsung Group, Sanofi.

mHealth Market Segmentation by Type: mHealth Devices and mHealth Services

mHealth Market Segmentation by Stakeholders: Mobile Operators, Device Vendors, Healthcare Providers, and Content Players

mHealth Market Segmentation by Application: Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Respiratory diseases, Neurological Disorders, and Others



Key Questions Answered in the mHealth Market Study

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the mHealth market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the mHealth market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the mHealth market?

What are the key companies operating in the mHealth market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?



Procure Complete Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/530a2e7a13de31ce53b2bc06e930e8bd



Thanks for reading this article; AMR also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research according to clientele objectives. Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise sections or region wise reports like North America, Europe, or Asia.



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.